Best footwear for your flight

Airport security is stressful enough, especially when you are running late to catch your flight.

When every second counts, you don't want to be donning the wrong kind of footwear that will only slow you down. Here is the lowdown on the type you should - and should not - wear at the airport.

DO: Low top sneakers

DON'T: Shoes with complicated laces

Low top sneakers are comfortable, practical and easy to slip off if you have to remove your shoes through security. Avoid chunky high-top sneakers or shoes with complicated shoelaces like combat boots.

Opt for sneakers made of breathable material, like canvas or perforated pieces, because they will promote air circulation and prevent the dreaded stinky feet syndrome.

DO: Ballerina flats

DON'T: Anything above three inches (8cm)

Flats are always the safest bet when it comes to long-haul flights as they provide comfort and facilitate easier movement.

Avoid wearing anything that comes with towering heels - they are impractical, your feet and ankles will eventually start to hurt, and in case of an emergency evacuation, you will have to leave your precious stilettos behind.

DO: Flat mules

DON'T: Flats with exposed toes

Convenient and versatile, we might go so far to say that mules are the best footwear for the occasion. After all, they embody the best of both worlds: style and practicality.

But make sure you opt for those that are closed-toe. In the close confines of an airplane, there is a high possibility that someone might stumble and squash your toes.

DO: Boots with zippers

DON'T: Thigh- or knee-high boots

If you must wear boots on board because you wanted to save some space in your suitcase, stick with a pair that is equipped with a low thick heel and zippers for swift removal.

Thigh- or knee-high boots are a no-go for obvious reasons - you are going to look silly as you struggle to pull them off.

