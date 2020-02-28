Best mobile apps every solo female traveller should have

Travelling alone comes with its own set of challenges and being digitally connected can prove useful.

Think of it as your very own Eat Pray Love experience come International Women's Day: Solo female traveller, empowering adventures and a heavy dose of TLC for no one other than yourself.

But travelling alone comes with its own set of challenges.

Here are some apps every woman should download before embarking on their solo sojourn.

Citymapper: To find your way around town

Map your route with this navigation app and you will have no trouble finding your way around a foreign city.

The Uber-integrated app makes navigating unfamiliar territory easy, by providing real-time departures on public transport systems, transit maps, line status and disruption alerts.

Tourlina: To make friends with other female travellers

The women-only app matches travellers with mutual interests, destinations and travelling time, so you can arrange a meet-up. Users are thoroughly checked by the app, giving you peace of mind that you have a secure and trusted network of travel companions to choose from.

TripWhistle Global SOS: For when you feel in danger

If you ever find yourself in a dangerous situation, this will connect you to local emergency police, fire and ambulance numbers anywhere in the world with a single tap.

The app will swiftly provide critical information of your whereabouts to emergency responders while granting live access of your location to your loved ones.

Peek: To discover and book the best activities

If you are completely lost for ideas as to where to go or what to do, this will find recommended activities and must-see tours to keep you well entertained.

A Handpicked Activities function helps determine and narrow down a few select activities at the best prices according to your interests, based on just a quick quiz.

There are also categories such as Off The Beaten Path and Walking Tours so you will be able to discover a city in the most unique way.

RedZone Map: To help you avoid high-crime areas

This app informs you of dangerous areas, based on crime data sourced from the local police, the government and other users.

It generates safe routes for you to reach your destination, with as little risk involved as possible. It also provides live alerts on geo-tagged shootings, assaults and thefts in the city you are in, so that you are always in the know.

This article was first published on Her World Online (www.HerWorld.com)