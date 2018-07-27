Best places to enjoy autumn leaves

Fall foliage season brings to mind glorious maple, ginkgo, cherry and metasequoia trees bursting into flame.

Before you know it, it will be time for Mother Nature to swap her summer wardrobe for more autumnal shades.

Booking.com, the global leader in connecting people with places to stay, suggested these as the five best destinations for watching the leaves change colour.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

From October to November, Seoul (right) erupts in magnificent colours and offers an abundance of spots for the perfect Instagram shot, to re-enact your favourite K-drama scene or just sit and enjoy nature.

Choose between walking trails, parks and promenades to see fiery maple, cherry and ginkgo trees. For a bird's eye view, head on up to Namsan Park and N Seoul Tower. Check out Crib 49 Guesthouse (above), which is just a short walk from the cable car station.

SAULT STE MARIE, CANADA

The Agawa Canyon Tour Train (above) was voted one of the best ways to see Canada's technicolour foliage. This one-day excursion takes visitors through the park and includes a stopfor hiking trails. The nearest town is Sault Ste Marie in Ontario, and the Quality Inn & Suites Bay Front (left) is a short walk from the tour's starting point.

NIKKO, JAPAN

The gorgeous sights of Nikko National Park make a perfect canvas for rich autumnal hues, from Lake Yunoko to marshlands, waterfalls and everything in between.

There is even a small hot spring at the Buddhist temple for you to relax and enjoy the view.

Plan a visit from early October to mid-November and enjoy a stay at the family-run guesthouse Rindou No Ie (left).

BRIGHT, AUSTRALIA

Don't worry if you are not able to organise a last-minute trip to see the leaves change in September - save up for March (Australia's autumn). In Victoria's High Country, the Bright Autumn Festival in the town of Bright (above) attracts visitors from all over. Through March and April, cars slow down on Delaney Avenue while their occupants check out the beautiful ruby, bronze and magenta leaves. If you are looking for a more stationary spot to admire the foliage, try the Bright Pine Valley Tourist Park (below).

KEENE, THE US

Keene is a top destination for admiring the autumn leaves. Plan your visit between mid-September and mid-October and head to Adirondack Park in New York (above) for the most vibrant displays, then drive to the Courtyard Keene Downtown (right) for a warm place to rest and upload your leafy selfies.