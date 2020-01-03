Celebrate CNY in style

SINGITA

The luxury safari operator has crafted a tailor-made safari experience for up to 13 guests to celebrate the Year of the Rat in style.

This exclusive Chinese New Year offer invites a group of friends or family members to enjoy unrestricted, private use of the entire seven-suite Singita Sweni Lodge, a contemporary riverine sanctuary in a remote corner of Kruger National Park, South Africa, famed for its magnificent wildlife sightings of lions, rhinos, giraffes and leopards.

Valid for travel from Jan 6 till Feb 29, the all-inclusive accommodation package (from 963,696 South African rand, or S$93,000, for the entire stay, not inclusive of flights) comprises a full staff complement, including chef, butler and safari guide to customise each day's activities and meals.

What is more, book three nights at Sweni Lodge and receive an additional night free.

SRI PANWA X BABA BEACH CLUB

Both resorts have launched an exclusive Chinese New Year package for travellers looking for a tropical celebration in Phuket, Thailand.

From Jan 21 to 31, opt for a three-night stay in a luxurious five-star suite or villa, inclusive of award-winning spa treatments and world-class dining options.

Perched high atop the secluded Cape Panwa peninsula, Sri Panwa offers an oasis of calm and indulgence.

After spending the day soaking in the sun, gather the family for a unique spin on your traditional reunion dinner at the Baba Chino restaurant while marvelling at the breathtaking views of the Andaman Sea.

For a more upbeat celebration, head over to Sri Panwa's sister resort Baba Beach Club, positioned as a music lover's hotel where guests can party day and night to an electrifying mix of curated music from around the world.

As part of the package, adventure seekers can also explore the wonders of the nearby Phang Nga island in a one-day excursion that will stop by the famous "James Bond Island".

Package prices for three nights start from $5,240 at Sri Panwa and $2,610 at Baba Beach Club.

THE LUX* COLLECTIVE

To commemorate the season for joyous reunions, Lux* Resorts & Hotels has curated an abundance of lively Chinese New Year activities at its various properties for an unforgettable family affair.

This is an eclectic three-day itinerary (US$280, or S$380, a night for a double occupancy on a bed and breakfast basis), where guests at Lux* Grand Gaube in Mauritius can take part in a Chinese floating lantern workshop or try their hand at mahjong in the spacious Wanderlust Library.

Or if you prefer to escape to the Maldives, Lux* South Ari Atoll offers activities such as a noodle-making workshop, Chinese latte art session and chopstick competition as part of its four-day Chinese New Year programme (US$1,180 per night on complimentary half-board upgrade in a water villa).

Meanwhile, Lux* North Male Atoll (US$2,116 a night on a bed and breakfast basis in a deluxe water villa) features a week-long festive extravaganza with delectable meals and wellness activities from Jan 24 to 31.

With classes such as Savasana Meditation at Lux* Me Spa, guests are treated to a plethora of wellness activities in between their annual Chinese New Year feasting.

Lastly, experience a full immersion into Chinese history and traditions with Lux* Tea Horse Road Benzilan's festive celebrations (US$170 a night on a bed and breakfast basis) in China.

Happening on Jan 24, it will host the annual God of Fortune welcome and blessing as well as a classic reunion dinner, cultural performances and spectacular fireworks in the small town in extreme north-western Yunnan Province, China.

THE SANYA EDITION

For those looking to start the Year of the Rat on a high note, the hotel located in scenic Haitang Bay presents a vacation to remember, with room rates starting from CNY3,300 (S$637) per night.

From Jan 24 to 31, luxury seekers can even opt for a lavish Chinese New Year package which includes a round-trip private jet experience for six from Shanghai, Beijing or Guangzhou to Sanya and indulge in tailor-made dining experiences at The Jade Egret, one-bedroom villa or on a private floating island in The Sanya Edition's private ocean.

The Sanya Edition has also invited an array of international Michelin-starred chefs like Christophe Gilbert from France, Massimiliano Mascia from Italy and Titikorn Chun-Orn from Thailand to prepare a unique feast during the celebrations.

OAKWOOD

The global accommodation solutions provider has properties across the Asia-Pacific region, extending distinctive festive experiences and promotions with discounts of up to 40 per cent.

Couples and families looking for an alternative celebration of the festive season can look towards its serviced residences.

The Nightly Festive Indulgences at Oakwood Hotel & Apartments Shin-Osaka is offering 15 per cent off best flexible rates for guests staying during the Chinese New Year period along with a nightly Japanese Yashoku cart service with a special selection of Japanese spirits and sakes, traditional snacks, sweets and local souvenirs.

Rates for the 2020 Chinese New Year promotion start from 9,000 yen (S$110) a night and is valid for stays from Jan 24 to Feb 1.

Or turn your sights towards Oakwood Apartments Sanya, a tropical paradise located off the southern coast of China.

The Hainanese Lunar New Year Package (from 1,350 yuan, or S$260, a night, available for booking from now till Feb 8) not only offers 20 per cent off best flexible rates, but is also inclusive of a lavish hotpot set within the comfort and privacy of your serviced apartment.

Meanwhile, Oakwood Residence Saigon is a holiday oasis for both adults and children amid pulsating Ho Chi Minh City. The Abundant Tet Package offers 20 per cent off best available rates and a plethora of attractive inclusions for the little ones.

This is valid for stays from now to Feb 15, with rates starting from 3,190,400 dong (S$185) a night with a choice of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

Oakwood Hotel & Residence Sri Racha in Thailand offers families with children a retreat from the usual boisterous Chinese New Year celebrations. It boasts magnificent panoramic views of the Gulf of Siam. Expect a delectable Chinese set dinner, complimentary shuttle to Pattaya on Sundays and tuk-tuk service to Robinson Sriracha.

It is valid for stays from Jan 24 to Feb 2, with rates starting from 3,199 baht (S$143) for a studio deluxe apartment.