Celebrate Game Of Thrones’ finale with these new tours by Klook

The Grjotagja rift, the city of Dubrovnik in Croatia and Alcazar palace (above) in Seville, Spain.

Travel activities and services booking platform Klook has released new Game Of Thrones-themed experiences ahead of the eighth and final season.

The Game Of Thrones Filming Locations Tour takes fans through the halls of the Lovrijenac fortress, the Trsteno Arboretum and the Lokrum Island in Dubrovnik, Croatia, while the Cruise and Walking Tour allows travellers to embark on Daenerys Targaryen's ship upon the Adriatic Sea with a Dragon Blood cocktail in hand.

Thrill seekers can explore Dubrovnik's less-frequented alleyways on the Legends Evening Walking Tour.

Beyond Dubrovnik, indulge in the fantastical world of the kingdom of Dorne on Klook's Spanish Cathedral, Alcazar & Giralda Guided Tour.

Dorne is shot in Seville, Spain, and the tour includes a visit to the home of the House Martell.

Alternatively, a trip to northern Iceland offers guests a unique opportunity to see the Grjotagja rift. The Lake Myvatn Hike and Bath Tour leads you to where Jon Snow broke his celibacy vow during a romantic rendezvous with Ygritte, and the allure of the area's rich landscapes and natural geothermal pools provide an insightful and relaxing experience overall.