Celebrate International Women's Day at these destinations, resorts

In view of International Women's Day on March 8, here are some destinations recommended by YTL Hotels, featuring unique experiences for women to pamper themselves and celebrate their achievements.

For the spa addict: Spa Village Resort Tembok Bali

Each tailored treatment at this Bali resort delivers an individual and authentic encounter, combining the therapeutic properties of natural local ingredients and the healing practices of the area.

The Singapore Residents Package starts from $369 per night (minimum stay of three nights) and includes accommodation, daily meals, return airport transfers, welcome Foot Bath Ritual, daily 50-minute spa treatment, sunrise/sunset Jukong Cruise, Starlight Gazing and daily scheduled activities within the resort, like Jamu Making, Lontar Drawing, Nyuwun Yoga, Pencak Silat and Weaving Class.

For the beach lover: The Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui

Known for its stunning white sand beaches and breathtaking views, this Thai island offers so much to do - from exploring the region's cultural attractions and dining on fresh fare to hiking through the jungle and sunning on pristine swaths of beach.

You can learn the art of Muay Thai, explore the intricacies of southern Thai cuisine or embark on a cruise aboard a luxury yacht.

The local experience starts from $470 per night and includes complimentary buffet breakfast for two at Shook!, 20 per cent off all spa treatments at Spa Village and 20 per cent off at a selected restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui.

For the history enthusiast: The Gainsborough Bath Spa (Britain)

From its legendary beginnings around a thermal spring with waters that healed a swineherd prince to a magnificent Georgian playground that catered to both aristocracy and commoners alike, Bath has endured for more than 2,000 years as a leisure and wellness destination.

Originally built in the 1800s and named after artist Sir Thomas Gainsborough, the Gainsborough Bath Spa is centred on Spa Village Bath and offers exclusive access to natural thermal, mineral-rich waters.

The luxury hotel's Spa Village Package (from $660 a night) includes accommodation in an elegant, luxurious room or suite, a 60-minute Gainsborough Signature Massage and a Bath House Experience at Spa Village.

For the foodie: The Majestic Malacca

Melaka is a heady melange of Dutch, Portuguese, English, Chinese, Indian and Malay influences - a repository of colonial heritage and custom intertwined with local practice.

Its rich history is reflected in many facets of the city, including its cuisine.

With its original Straits Settlement windows overlooking the Melaka River and Kampung Morten, The Mansion at The Majestic Malacca provides a casual dining venue featuring unique and rare local cultural heritage dishes from the traditional Kristang gastronomy where recipes have been passed from generation to generation.

The Quick Retreat starts from $188 per night and includes breakfast and afternoon tea as well as one complimentary set dinner for two persons when booking directly.