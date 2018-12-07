Celebrate meat, art deco, lanterns and more in New Zealand

Here are some of the events across New Zealand early next year, according to Tourism New Zealand.

Tremains Art Deco Weekend

Feb 13 to 17, Hawke's Bay

The city of Napier on the east coast of North Island boasts one of the largest concentrations of Art Deco buildings in the world. Each February, it celebrates the style of the 1920s and 1930s, and the Hawke's Bay region's culture, food and wine and hospitality, with five days of outdoor concerts, vintage car parades, fashion shows and dining experiences.

Meatstock - Music and Meat Festival

Feb 16 and 17, Auckland

Australasia's pro-protein festival will be back, bigger and meatier than ever for its third New Zealand edition at Auckland's ASB Showgrounds.

The two-day line-up includes competitions, such as the Barbecue and Butcher Wars, as well as demonstrations and workshops against a backdrop of bands, barbecues, bourbon and beer. Over 50 teams will vie for the title of best barbecuers and more than 20 butchers will go head to head for the award of New Zealand's Best Butcher.

South Island Lantern Festival

Feb 22 to 25, Christchurch

Vibrantly coloured lanterns will light up the Avon River for the Lantern Festival, now one of the city's largest and most popular free annual events.

The lanterns come in all forms including animals and flowers and the displays are accompanied by music and dance performances and dining events.

Sculpture On The Gulf

March 1 to 24, Waiheke Island, Auckland

This is New Zealand's foremost annual outdoor sculpture exhibition.

A 2km walkway on a headland with views of the Waitemata Gulf is the setting for 26 original artworks, with more displayed in a nearby artwork precinct, in a park and gallery.

Balloons Over Waikato

March 19 to 23, Hamilton

The premier annual hot air balloon festival, an 18-year-old event, attracts balloonists from all over the world to demonstrate their skills in competitive activities.

More than 130,000 spectators enjoy the amazing sight of balloons ascending through the Waikato sunrise at 7.30am every morning and the Zuru Nightglow, where the balloons glow to orchestrated music finishing with a fireworks display.