Celebrate Valentine's Day in a big way

ANDBEYOND

The luxury experiential travel company has your romantic adventure-beachside vacation needs covered this Valentine's Day, with an 11-day, 10-night itinerary (US$5,420, or S$7,400).

In Sri Lanka, your personal chauffeur will guide you through a trip filled with history, wildlife, culture and scenery.

Get up close to attractions such as the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic, the vibrant colours of Kandy and intricately carved palaces.

Glide above scenic terrain on a hot air balloon, get up close and personal with giant Asian elephants and meander through Sri Lanka's Hill Country with its lush tea plantations and cascading waterfalls.

Round off your andBeyond trip on one of the pristine beaches in the Maldives, ensuring an intimate setting like no other.

PHOTO: ANDBEYOND

KLOOK

The travel activities and services booking platform is offering a wealth of experiences for lovebirds and singles, with specially designed categorisation filters built into the app to inspire users with fresh ideas on how to celebrate the season of love.

For a couples retreat, there is the seven-course dinner for two at Thai restaurant Salathip at Shangri-La Hotel Bangkok from Feb 14 ($806.89), private candlelight dinner on Havelock Island from Feb 9 ($71.89) and a Venice gondola ride from Feb 10 ($46.89).

And for those looking to find love, opt for the Goa Hot Air Balloon Flight from Feb 8 ($189.20) or a Sunset Cruise in Phnom Penh from Feb 8 ($20.35) and Marrakech City Tour ($46).

PHOTO: KLOOK

AIRASIA

The low-cost airline has further strengthened Singapore-Thailand connectivity with the launch of a new route from Singapore to Chiang Rai, its seventh and newest hub in Thailand.

AirAsia Thailand, which will base an Airbus A320ceo at Chiang Rai International Airport, will also operate new services to Phuket, Kuala Lumpur and Macau, providing a massive boost to the local tourism and business communities. AirAsia now operates four routes from Singapore to Thailand. The other three are to Bangkok Don Mueang, Phuket and Krabi.

PHOTOS: AIRASIA

CLUB MED

Embark on a health and wellness journey with the global holiday giant's annual Body & Soul programme at Club Med Bintan, from Feb 17 to March 15 ($1,170 for four-day, three-night stay for two adults).

There is an array of exciting fitness classes and activities, specially-curated wellness workshops and adrenaline-pumping experiences.