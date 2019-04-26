Check out these exciting deals for your next holiday

OCEAN PARK HONG KONG

With the opening of Hong Kong Ocean Park Marriott Hotel, guests can now enjoy a unique one-stop edutainment experience at Hong Kong's premier educational theme park, which has launched its Animal Discovery Fest that runs from now to May 1.

Headlining this year's festival is Meet The Walrus, where you can interact, touch and take a photo with the remarkable creature. Other interactive animal workshops and backstage explorer tours will also be available, including fun-packed moments with the adorable kinkajou and the extraordinary steppe eagle, as well as exclusive tours to back-of-house facilities at The Grand Aquarium and Shark Mystique.

Meanwhile, foodies can purchase the Admission Ticket Combo with "Old Hong Kong Street Food Tasting Pass" at HK$480 or S$83 (usual price HK$593) and savour all-time favourite local street snacks at one go.

EMIRATES

Say hello to summer with the Dubai airline's red hot sale.

From now till May 3, holiday-goers can look forward to creating unforgettable experiences in Australia, Europe and North America with special Economy Class fares ($569 to Brisbane, $619 to Melbourne, $949 to London and $999 to Paris).

The promotional prices are valid for travel between April 29 and Dec 12.

For bookings to Brisbane and Melbourne, they are valid from May 2 to Dec 17.

THE SANCHAYA

The Indonesian beachfront estate in Bintan will be hosting wellness practitioner Alexander Ivanov for a residency from May 24 to June 3.

Originally from Bulgaria, his journey into healing and bodywork has taken him to Thailand, Bhutan, Cambodia and Indonesia, and he will work alongside The Sanchaya's spa team to offer additional treatments, including Qi Balance Therapy, Integrated Body Work and Ostheothai Massages.

Sessions with Ivanov are complimentary for guests. Room rates start from 6,750,000++ rupiah (S$649) for two, inclusive of breakfast in The Dining Room.

THE TEMPLE HOUSE

The luxury hotel in Chengdu has unveiled its three-night Check-in To Chengdu (from US$930, or S$1,268) package that encourages active exploration of the surrounding attractions, incorporating time at the Chengdu Giant Panda Research Base as well as a guided tour on The Temple House's Bamboo Bicycles.

Guests can also relax in the world-class Mi Xun Spa and enjoy the Signature Bamboo Massage for two, which uses a combination of traditional bamboo canes and hand strokes to ease muscle tension.

Following the treatment, unwind at the adjoining Teahouse with a selection of premium teas known to complement the effects of spa treatments.

Guided tours of the Chengdu Research Base can be arranged for an additional price.

X2 RESORTS

The Thai boutique hospitality brand has opened X2 Pattaya Oceanphere, the first all-pool villa resort at Bang Saray located on Thailand's fast-developing Eastern Seaboard, between the popular resort town of Pattaya and the port of Sattahip.

It is perfectly positioned just 450m from the shoreline and offers 59 one-bedroom pool villas and spacious two-bedroom duplex pool villas, all designed in a unique geometric style that resembles rice terraces gently cascading towards the seafront.

Each comes fully equipped with tropical living spaces, bathrooms, a kitchen, floor-to-ceiling windows, an outdoor sala, terrace and private pool.

Pre-opening rates start from 7,415 baht (S$315).

YTL HOTELS

From May 10 to 12, the Malaysian hospitality group's Pangkor Laut Resort will be hosting its fourth annual The Chapman's Challenge, which commemorates the escape adventures of British colonel Spencer Chapman from the Japanese army during World War II.

Consisting of a 3.8km road run around the island and 2.4km hike through untouched rainforest, the unique race culminates in a 1km swim in the sea of Emerald Bay before concluding at Chapman's Bar, where cocktails and an exclusive barbecue dinner on the beach will round off the celebrations.

The package includes accommodation for two nights for two adults (RM943++, or S$311, per night) and entry for The Chapman's Challenge on race day May 11 for two adults.

ONYX HOSPITALITY GROUP

The Thai hotel management company has unveiled a new look for Shama Lakeview Asoke Bangkok a year after the property was rebranded, featuring new studios, apartments, lobby, pool terrace and public areas.

The fresh interiors draw inspiration from the nearby Benjakitti Park and Lake which many of the apartments overlook, and a collection of tatami studios and one-bedroom apartments - each fitted with a raised tatami seating area - have been introduced.

In celebration of the reopening, enjoy 20 per cent off all rates (from 4,400 baht, or S$187, per night) for stays between now till May 31.

The promotion includes a complimentary upgrade to a lake view apartment, with ONYX Rewards members enjoying double points redemption.