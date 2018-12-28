Coolest hotels this winter

From the traditional Japanese ryokan to eco-friendly snow pod, more hotels are pulling out all the stops to attract the wanderlust Instagrammer with winter in full swing.

According to US-based hotel booking website Hotels.com, these are the six coolest accommodations for the season that are sure to keep your social media feeds burning up with likes and comments.

THE CAMBRIAN

Adelboden, Switzerland ($393 a room a night)

Escape to an idyllic winter spa getaway in the middle of the iconic Swiss Alps. Stunning as it looks during the summer, the Cambrian really comes to life during the colder months, offering picturesque views of the snowy Alpine mountains at an altitude of 1,350m above sea level.

Its rustic 19th-century architecture is complimented by state-of-the-art therapeutic facilities, including a full service spa, 24-hour health club and heated outdoor pools with stunning views of snow-capped mountains. Complimentary ski shuttles are also available for guests who wish to visit the nearby Adelboden Ski Resort.

WHITEPOD

Monthey, Switzerland ($520 a room a night)

Looking for something more modern and eco-friendly? Located a minute's walk from the Swiss Alps, the Whitepod houses 18 snow pods, each designed to minimise waste and reduce electricity and water usage. Each pod also features floor-to-ceiling windows with stunning views. Featuring up to 7km of private ski slopes, the Whitepod is an ideal stop for eco-tourists and winter sports enthusiasts alike.

DALHOUSIE CASTLE HOTEL & SPA

Bonnyrigg, Scotland ($160 a room a night)

Have you ever wanted to stay in a castle? Located just eight minutes away from Edinburgh, the Dalhousie Castle boasts more than 700 years of history.

Once the seat of the Ramsay Clan, it boasts an illustrious guest list that includes King Edward I, Sir Walter Scott, Oliver Cromwell and Queen Victoria.

Each one-of-a-kind-room is luxuriously decorated with rich Scottish fabrics and period furniture, making it the ideal for culture vultures.

Guests can also keep warm over afternoon tea, featuring a selection of homemade scones, savoury tarts and coffee or tea on the palace premises.

SHIKOTSUKO DAIICHI HOTEL SUIZANTEI

Chitose, Japan ($430 a room a night)

Located on Japan's northern-most island, this is ideal for travellers looking to unwind and relax. Built in the style of a traditional ryokan (right), it is located a minute's walk from Shikotsuko Onsen, a hot spring resort surrounded by forests and tranquil lakes. Foodies can also look forward to Insta-worthy traditional kaiseki dinners.

COPPER HORSE LODGE

Golden, British Columbia, Canada ($161 a room a night)

Located in Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, renowned for some of Canada's best mountain views, the Copper Horse Lodge (above) houses 10 rustic cabins that offer a reprieve from the snow. After a day of outdoor activities, guests can settle in at the Eagle's Eye Restaurant, Canada's highest restaurant above sea level, and indulge in a selection of locally sourced produce ranging from salmon to buffalo to elk.

SORRISNIVA IGLOO HOTEL

Alta, Norway ($655 a room a night)

Dubbed the World's Northern-most Ice Hotel, it boasts 26 bedrooms, four decorated suites, an ice bar and even an ice chapel. Built and carved from scratch over a period of five weeks, the hotel boasts a different design each year, making every Instagram snap truly unique. It features a sauna, and guests can also try their hand at snowmobiling, ice fishing and reindeer sledding.