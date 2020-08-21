Cosy, intimate getaway for young couples awaits at Hotel G Singapore

(From left) Ginett Restaurant and Wine Bar. 25 Degrees Burgers, Wine & Liquor Bar and the Good Room with a king bed.

Young couples may not be able to go overseas this year, but they can still look forward to an affordable getaway with a staycation at Hotel G Singapore.

Nestled in the heart of Singapore's arts and cultural district, the lifestyle hotel in Middle Road - which passed the strict requirements and guidelines from government agencies due to the Covid-19 situation and is certified SG Clean - has launched two packages catering to this demographic.

It has 308 uniquely designed rooms decorated with stylish artwork and come with toiletries from Metis Skin and boxed water.

The cosy rooms make for an intimate escape from daily life without breaking the bank.

They provide much-needed comfort for those spending the day exploring the hotel's surroundings, such as nearby museums and the Bugis precinct.

Unfortunately, due to safe distancing measures, the hotel gym - which is known for its unique decor - is unavailable, and the water and ice dispensers at the common areas of each level have been blocked off.

But guests need only make a quick phone call to have ice and more boxed water delivered straight to their rooms by the friendly staff.

The two restaurant concepts on-site remain open and make for perfect date nights.

For those looking to do a glam wine-and-dine night, Ginett Restaurant & Wine Bar features an excellent food and French wine selection.

In particular, the lobster bisque has a wonderfully creamy and rich texture, and the slow-braised wagyu beef cheek melts in the mouth.

The bar is Insta-worthy with its rows of suspended glasses, and the wine racks nearby are great as a backdrop for snaps.

For more casual dining, 25 Degrees Burgers, Wine & Liquor Bar is an American burger joint with a comfy atmosphere. While beef burgers are its signature, there are fish, chicken and vegan options available as well.

Because of Hotel G Singapore's location, guests can also explore numerous other dining options in the area, including Parklane Zha Yun Tun Mee House at Sunshine Plaza and Rochor Original Beancurd nearby.

From just $120 a room a night, guests can enjoy the #burgersinbed promotion, which includes an It Takes Two meal box from 25 Degrees delivered straight to their queen-bedded Good Room.

And from $140 a night, you can opt for the Glam Your Gram package, which includes breakfast for two at 25 Degrees and $50 credit to spend at Ginett during your stay in a king-bedded Good Room.

Both packages also come with a complimentary parking coupon, free bottle of wine, welcome kit and late check-out,

They are valid for bookings till Aug 31 by e-mailing res@hotelgsingapore.com for stay periods till Dec 31 next year, subject to availability.