Create unforgettable family holiday memories in Dubai

Go glamping in the desert; and enjoy La Mer.

Ride the water slide at the Aquaventure Waterpark.

With mind-blowing theme parks, world-class shopping and mysterious deserts, Dubai is an ideal vacation destination for families.

Brimming with an ever-growing repertoire of activities to suit every taste and budget, create memorable year-end holiday moments with these things to do and places to go, according to Dubai Tourism.

Ride into a fascinating world of adventure at Dubai's theme parks

Few things can compare with a world-class amusement park for an unforgettable family outing.

With more than 100 incredible indoor and outdoor rides and attractions across Motiongate Dubai, Bollywood Parks Dubai, Legoland Dubai and Legoland Water Park, the Dubai Parks and Resorts is a must-go.

Bringing imagination to life 365 days a year, IMG Worlds of Adventure lets visitors live their favourite animations.

Designed for families with children, the world's largest indoor theme park is built around four exciting zones (Cartoon Network, Marvel, IMG Boulevard and the Lost Valley - Dinosaurs Adventure).

A theme park for all ages, the Aquaventure Waterpark is the largest of several waterparks in Dubai and is also home to record-breaking rides and attractions.

With rides like the 27.5m Leap of Faith plunge and the region's longest zipline, Aquaventure Waterpark promises an adrenaline-pumping experience.

Visitors can also swim with sharks, hand-feed cownose rays, play with dolphins, splash around in the lazy river or relax at the spa.

Offering a variety of pulsating water rides, slides and activities, Wild Wadi Waterpark is themed around the classic Arabian folk character Juha.

Featuring 30 rides and attractions, including the popular Jumeirah Sceirah, Burj Surj, Tantrum Alley and Wipeout and Riptide Flowriders, you are guaranteed a wet and wild time under the sun.

Glamp in the desert

Love camping but also fancy the comfort of resorts? Try the desert safari tours from Platinum Heritage and Arabian Adventures.

Dubai's beautiful and cosy desert camps offer families a new way to travel, see nature, immerse in the destination's culture and bond with each other.

Ride a camel, go dune bashing, board a hot air balloon, sand surf from dune to dune on a wakeboard and savour classic Emirati fare and drinks over traditional music and dance.

Enjoy an encounter with wildlife

Whether you are a first-time visitor or intrepid explorer, Dubai has plenty in store for wildlife enthusiasts and nature lovers.

Home to the city's most exotic wildlife, Dubai Safari Park is the best place to be.

It is divided into sections - Asian Village, African Village and Open Safari Village - and recreates the different habitats suitable for its varied and unique wildlife, including 2,500 animals from over 250 different species from around the world.

See the oryx, gazelle and Gordon's wildcat up close - you won't find these animals anywhere else except in Arabia.

Transport yourself into the enchanting rainforest when you set foot in The Green Planet. Filled with flora, fauna, animals and reptiles, this bio-dome takes visitors through four storeys of immersive discovery, starting with the flooded forest tunnel.

At the Canopy or Tree House level, revel in the rainforest's resplendent beauty.

Wildlife species like the sugar glider, sloth, toucan and rainbow boa are waiting for you to meet and greet them.

Bask in glorious rays at Dubai's beaches

Boasting laid-back beachside charm, La Mer is the city's latest must-see beachfront district.

Replete with views of the city skyline and the Arabian Gulf, it is a great place for pure relaxation.

For a picture-perfect shot of the iconic Burj Al Arab, head to Sunset Beach, where the view of the luxurious hotel is a favourite for photos.

Other beautiful beaches that are great for families include The Beach at JBR, a chill place to enjoy the sun on cabanas or enjoy a camel ride; Black Palace Beach, located next to several royal palaces; Al Mamzar Beach Park, an oasis of fun with landscaped playgrounds and lush barbecue areas; and Kite Beach, named after the many kite surfers that have made this stretch of sand their own.