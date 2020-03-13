Cruises, airlines revise booking, cancellation policies amid outbreak

ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP

With the coronavirus outbreak adding uncertainty to travel plans around the world, the US cruise company is giving guests greater control.

Its Cruise With Confidence policy allows guests on its global brands Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara and Silversea to cancel cruises up to 48 hours before a sailing.

Guests will receive a full credit for their fare, usable on any future sailing of their choice in 2020 or 2021.

The policy applies to both new and existing cruise bookings, with a sailing date on or before July 31.

NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE

The US cruise line is also encouraging travellers to plan their next holiday with its new Peace Of Mind policy, offering guests who book voyages through Sept 30 the opportunity to cancel up to 48 hours prior to the sail date and receive a 100 per cent future cruise credit for use on any sailings through Dec 31, 2022.

This new offer applies to all new guests as well as those already booked on voyages beginning Tuesday.

EMIRATES

The Dubai airline is providing customers added flexibility, choice and value by allowing them to change their travel dates without change and re-issuance fees. This waiver policy applies to any booking made before March 31.

Customers can change their booking to any date for travel within an 11-month date range in the same booking class without change penalties. Difference in fare, if applicable, applies. The policy covers all existing destinations across the Emirates network.

Emirates Skywards Platinum, Gold and Silver members can maintain their current status by fulfilling 80 per cent of their tier travel requirements between March 31 and June 30.

In addition, Skywards members booked to travel between now and June 30 will be able to benefit from an additional 20 per cent bonus tier miles.

QATAR AIRWAYS

Passengers who have booked or will book flights with the flag carrier of Qatar for travel up to June 30 will be offered the flexibility to change their travel plans free of charge by altering the dates of their booking or exchanging their ticket for a travel voucher valid for one year.

Both changes apply up to three days prior to departure. Terms and conditions apply.

CEBU PACIFIC

Those booked for travel on the Philippine low-cost airline from now till April 30 can rebook their flights for free. Fare difference may apply.

Passengers booking new flights during this same period (regardless of travel date and route) can add on CEB Flexi for free, which enables travellers to rebook their flights up to two times and up to two hours before departure.