Destinations and hotels for the perfect female solo trip

Over the years, solo female travel has been steadily on the rise and this shows no signs of stopping.

While some may be a little daunted at first to go on a trip alone, it can be extremely rewarding and can help women achieve greater introspection and self-growth while being on the road, with full focus on the individual's preferences in travel schedules and activities.

Here is a selection of destinations and accommodations ideal for solo female travellers, as proposed by WorldHotels, a global brand representing more than 300 independent hotels around the world.

1. Taste amazing vino from local wineries in Auckland, New Zealand

The country is critically acclaimed to be the home of the world's best Sauvignon blanc since the 1980s, when its wineries began producing outstanding versions that critics deemed to be unforgettable.

Go on a delicious adventure to visit some of the best wineries at Waiheke Island, which is accessible via ferry from Half Moon Bay in Auckland.

Come home to the Stamford Plaza Auckland, which is within easy walking distance of the Waitemata Harbour area and situated close to Auckland's best restaurants and nightlife spots.

Ladies can also unwind at the hotel's indoor heated swimming pool, whirlpool spa, sauna and fully equipped gymnasium.

2. Unleash fashionista vibes in New York, US

The Big Apple holds great influence over international fashion trends and is widely recognised as the mecca for fashion events and trade fairs.

New York even has a Garment District in midtown Manhattan, where the city's fashion supplies stores are located.

Visit fabric shop Mood Fabrics, made famous by reality TV design series Project Runway.

Pick up some designer fabrics and sewing materials for upcoming fashion projects, get inspirational tips from its staff and be sure to give some pats to the shop's friendly resident Boston terrier Swatch too.

Stay near all the magic at Sanctuary Hotel New York, just a short walk from the Garment District.

Guests can also check out the hotel's chic rooftop bar, which boasts stunning views of Manhattan and offers guests tasty bites and craft cocktails.

3. Embrace the best of Japanese culture in Tokyo, Japan

There is plenty to do and see in the capital city, but one must-try experience is a kimono-fitting session.

Complete it with a tea ceremony, which includes learning how to prepare matcha green tea traditionally and tasting delicate Japanese sweets after.

If time permits, visit Meiji Jingu, Tokyo's most visited shrine.

Then relax in one of the 128 rooms at Rihga Royal Hotel Tokyo, which offers thoughtful female essentials such as skincare products, elastic hair ties and razors.

4. Fulfil childhood dreams at the world's oldest amusement park in Copenhagen, Denmark

Those looking to reconnect with their inner girl should make a trip to the thriving city in Scandinavian Europe.

While the Tivoli Gardens is probably the most famous amusement park in the Danish capital, kick things up a notch and take a 20-minute train ride up north from the city centre to Dyrehavsbakken (Bakken), the world's oldest operating amusement park.

While its origins can be traced back to a humble natural spring popular among locals back in 1583, Bakken is now home to a large variety of carnival games, thrill rides and entertainment options for all ages.

Brave souls must conquer the most famous (and oldest) ride there - the Rutschebanen, a wooden rollercoaster that's been open since 1932.

After an incredible day of fun and games, seek respite at one of the 679 comfortable rooms at the Tivoli Hotel & Congress Center, conveniently located in downtown Copenhagen.

Ladies who are susceptible to allergic reactions can opt for the allergy-friendly rooms at Tivoli Hotel & Congress Center, which feature a no-smoking rule, wooden flooring and hypoallergenic bedding materials.