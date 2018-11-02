Don't miss these travel deals

Go on a foodie excursion in San Sebastian in Spain.

SCOOT

The local low-cost airline's first Airbus A320neo aircraft, named Chapati Party, debuted on Monday with its first commercial flight to Bangkok from Singapore.

Passengers on flight TR610 were the first to enjoy the new aircraft, and the day was celebrated with a cake-cutting ceremony at the boarding gate.

The eco-friendly A320neo features reduced nitrogen oxide emissions, 5,000 tonnes less carbon dioxide emissions a year, as well as a 50 per cent reduction in noise footprint.

It also boasts a Space-Flex configuration that optimises rear cabin space - resulting in six more seats for a total of 186 leather seats in a mono-Economy configuration - two additional windows and a lavatory with a folding bench to better accommodate passengers with reduced mobility.

Scoot's first two A320neos will be deployed on regional routes such as Bangkok, Hong Kong, Macau, Taipei and Tiruchirappalli. The second A320neo will be delivered by year-end.

INSIGHT VACATIONS

The Britain-based travel company has launched its 2019 brochures for Europe (from US$2,325/twin share, or S$3,217) and Britain (from US$1,275/twin share) with 96 stylish journeys, including three brand new trips to Scandinavia and Greece.

A journey with Insight Vacations introduces new friends and faces, from like-minded travelling companions to special Insight Experiences hosts like a chef in Italy, who founded an organic farm-to-table trattoria with his grandmother.

In San Sebastian, Spain, renowned for its lively culinary scene, local gourmet Clara Fernandez takes guests on a pintxos foodie excursion of the Old Town.

Enjoy a 10 per cent early payment discount and additional 5 per cent savings for bookings made by Nov 15.

EU HOLIDAYS

The home-grown travel agency and specialist in Europe and America tours is organising its inaugural mass charter flight to Uzbekistan for an 8D6N tour (from $2,288/person) from Dec 21 to 27, which can take more than 100 travellers.

Revel in the culture, heritage and magnificence of the ancient Silk Road journey across four culture-rich cities.

Highlights include Khiva's Madrassah of Muhammad Rahim-khan, Registan Square in Samarkand, Tashkent's Khazret Imam mosque and the trading domes in Bukhara.

In addition, experience being an Uzbek citizen in a traditional national house where you will get to prepare a local rice dish called bukhara pilaf.

HOTELS.COM

Score big with the US-based hotel booking website's Singles Day Shopping Extravaganza from now till Nov 11, where you can save up to 70 per cent off - no matter what your relationship status is.

Exclusive promotions include a variety of discounts for popular destinations including Hong Kong, Bangkok, Bali and Seoul, as well as hotel bargains of up to 50 per cent off in Taipei, Kaohsiung, Taichung, Tainan and more.

There is also an additional 20 per cent off using the coupon code MASSIVE until Nov 11, or book via the Hotels.com app to enjoy an additional 11 per cent off using the coupon code GOGOGO during the same booking period.