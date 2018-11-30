Don’t miss these travel deals

DESARU COAST ADVENTURE WATERPARK

Kick-start your splashing good holiday at the new Desaru attraction, one of the world's biggest waterparks covering more than 10ha with the capacity to host more than 12,000 visitors.

Open daily from 10am to 6pm and set against the backdrop of a traditional Malaysian fishing village, Desaru Coast Adventure Waterpark is home to more than 20 wet and dry rides, slides and attractions, including the first water coaster in the region and one of the biggest wave pools in the world.

These are located in five zones - Penawar Falls, Penawar River, Shipwreck Reef, Tidal Wave Beach and Kids Ahoy - that offer thrilling experiences to visitors of all ages.

Physical tickets are priced at RM151 (S$49) for adults and RM113 for children and senior citizens and can be purchased at the door.

E-tickets are available from www.dcawp.com, where Singapore guests can enjoy 15 per cent off day tickets.

ROYAL CARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL

The cruise line's Voyager Of The Seas is in Singapore from now to June next year, offering three- to seven-night cruises from Singapore to regional destinations such as Penang, Langkawi, Phuket, Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City.

It is packed with 15 decks of innovative activities and entertainment, including the Royal Promenade, FlowRider and ice skating rink, for more than 4,200 guests.

For year-end holiday cruises, Royal Caribbean is having a promotion for HSBC credit card holders, who will get $50 off for each stateroom for all December sailings.

For selected sailings in that month, other deals include the 4 To Go offer (for four guests in two twin-sharing staterooms) and free onboard credit (up to $300 for each stateroom for suite bookings).

Call Royal Caribbean's booking hotline on 6305-0033 or go to www.royalcaribbean.com.sg for more information and reservations.

HONG KONG DISNEYLAND RESORT

Experience a magical Christmas winter at the Hong Kong theme park, which celebrates Mickey Mouse's 90th anniversary with a stunning winter wonderland from now to Jan 1.

Key highlights include the Mickey and Friends Christmastime Ball, A Magical Twilight Snowfall and the brand new Fantasy Gardens Wintertime Market, complete with snowflakes, yuletide carols and a new Christmas tree for the A Holiday Wish-Come-True Tree Lighting Ceremony.

And for the first time, there will be Frozen-themed suites, themed amenities and decoration services available.

From now till Dec 31, Singapore guests will get to enjoy a two-day special package (HK$699, or S$120) and receive HK$30 worth of merchandise discounts and free popcorn.

And from now till Feb 13, staycation promotions allow you to save up to 20 per cent on a guest room at either Disney Explorers Lodge, Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel or Disney's Hollywood Hotel.

MILLENNIUM HOTELS AND RESORTS

Following the highly successful launch of Ausca, the world's first autonomous service chef associate, at M Social Singapore last year, the hotel arm of property giant City Developments has deployed Ausca to the group's five other Singapore properties.

These are the Orchard Hotel Singapore, Grand Copthorne Waterfront Singapore, M Hotel Singapore, Studio M Hotel Singapore and Copthorne King's Hotel Singapore.

Ausca was first introduced to the hospitality industry in November last year as the world's first robot chef prototype, where he prepared eggs for guests of M Social Singapore as part of its breakfast offering.

He has since gone through six upgrades over the last 12 months, with enhancements made to the speed and variation of eggs he can prepare.

This deployment comes after the roll-out of Aura, Millennium Hotels and Resorts' front-of-house autonomous service delivery robot, to its Singapore properties.