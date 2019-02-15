Don’t miss these travel deals

The Natas Travel Fair will be at Expo halls 5 & 6 A, Feb 22 to 24.

NATAS TRAVEL FAIR 2019

The consumer travel show from the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (Natas) will be back from Feb 22 to 24 at Singapore Expo Halls 5 and 6A, 10am to 9.30pm. Admission is free.

The 54th edition of the three-day fair boasts over 80 exhibitors across 700 booths, featuring airlines, cruise operators, hotels/resorts, national tourism organisations, travel agents and travel-related companies under one roof.

For every $500 spent there, you can join the Natas Grand Draw, with the top prize being a pair of return business class tickets on Singapore Airlines to Seattle.

You can also get discounts and a free gift when you purchase Travel Guard travel insurance from AIG, the official travel insurer for the event.

And in conjunction with the association's 40 anniversary, Natas Travel 2019 will be adopting home-grown humanitarian organisation Mercy Relief as part of its corporate social responsibility project and members of the public are encouraged to join in the fundraising campaign.

INSIGHT VACATIONS

Celebrate the 260th anniversary of Scottish poet Robert Burns by visiting Scotland on the Britain-based tour operator's 14-day Best of Ireland & Scotland itinerary (US$3,880, or S$5,300).

This journey suits the Celtic enthusiast, with both countries offering spectacular scenery and warm-hearted communities with visits to Glasgow, Inverness and the scenic Scottish Highlands to the Culloden Moor battlefield.

It continues to Ardgowan, where Sir Ludovic Shaw Stewart welcomes guests with an exclusive tour of his property, set on a 4,000ha coastal estate.

Until Feb 28, take advantage of the Early Payment Discount of 10 per cent available on featured Scotland and UK itineraries. Enjoy an extra US$88, US$188, US$288 and US$388 savings with Insight Vacations's Chinese New Year "Ang Pow Perks" offer.

WORLDHOTELS

To celebrate the Year of the Pig, the global brand that offers some of the world's most unique independent hotels has handpicked a list of culinary destinations to whet the appetites of foodies.

They include Celebrity Cuisine at Lan Kwai Fong Hotel (from $166 a night), a six-table one Michelin-starred restaurant offering exquisite Cantonese dining in Hong Kong; Fu Xue Xuan Chinese restaurant at Dorsett Grand Chengdu (from $80) that serves delectable Sichuan and Canton cuisine; and A Cut Steakhouse at Ambassador Hotel Taipei (from $160) for an upscale dining experience.

Book two or more nights between now and Feb 28 and save up to 20 per cent, inclusive of breakfast and 500 frequent flyer miles with airline partners.

AMARI

Valentine's Day is over, but the romance can continue at these four resorts under the Onyx Hospitality Group brand.

From now till July 31, Amari Vogue Krabi's Romance Package (from 10,537 baht, or S$460, per night) offers private round trip airport transfer, a romantic beach dinner and honeymoon set-up.

Other couple retreats to fall in love with are Amari Phuket's Just The Two Of Us Package (from 7,950 baht a night, until Feb 28), Amari Koh Samui's Romance Package (from 5,150 baht a night, until Oct 31) and Amari Havodda Maldives' Just The Two Of Us Package (from US$517 a night, until Oct 31).

HOSTEL G

Designed to be the first in a new generation of hostels that provide a hotel experience at an affordable price, the new shared accommodation concept in Perth features 296 guestrooms across two room types - shared and private.

There is an industry-first emphasis on community living and home comforts, including en-suite bathrooms in every room, linens and 24-hour security.

Designed by the award-winning Woods Bagot firm and located in Northbridge's energetic cultural centre for visiting performers, artists and festival goers, Hostel G caters to a broad spectrum of travellers.

Unique to it is the Glam Shared offering - four bunk-style rooms exclusively for female travellers.

Hostel G is celebrating its opening by giving guests a 50 per cent discount on all room categories ($18 to $332) until end-March.