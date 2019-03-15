Don’t miss these travel deals

ROYAL CARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL

The US-based cruise line is visiting a new destination this year - Bintan.

Its three-night cruises will be heading to Kuala Lumpur (Port Klang) and Bintan or Penang from April to June, on one of Asia's largest and most innovative ships - Voyager of the Seas.

Available on multiple dates including the weekends, these attractive short Malaysia getaways are perfect for the mid-year school holiday.

Departure dates for Kuala Lumpur (Port Klang) and Bintan are April 30 and May 3, 10 and 17, while departure dates for Penang are April 24 and 31, and June 7, 14 and 21.

Check out Royal Caribbean's roadshow at Raffles City from now till March 20, where you can find out more about its Buy-1-Get-1-Free offer, which applies to its three ships in Asia: Voyager of the Seas (from $619 a guest), Quantum of the Seas (from $949 a guest) and the new Spectrum of the Seas (balcony special from $1,549 a guest).

AIRASIA

Embark on a holiday quickie with the low-cost airline's giveaway of five million free seats and a bundle of discounts for add-ons and duty-free products.

Promotional all-in members fares are going from $49 for flights from Singapore to Kuching, Langkawi and Jakarta, and from $52 for flights to Bali, Krabi, Phuket, Kota Kinabalu and Cebu.

Book on airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile app from now to Sunday for travel between Sept 1 and June 2 2020.

During the campaign period, enjoy more savings like 20 per cent off all Santan Combo Meals, 20 per cent off Pick A Seat option, 30 per cent off ourshop.com and 15 per cent off activities on deals.airasia.com

INSIGHT VACATIONS

With St Patrick's Day coming up on Sunday, the Britain-based tour operator is offering last-minute deals to Ireland, with premium escorted journeys showcasing the sights of the Emerald Isle.

On the 15-day Britain & Ireland Explorer trip, guests will visit the Guinness Storehouse before it opens to avoid the crowds.

Following an escorted tour of the storehouse, they will enjoy a Guinness tasting and learn how to pour the perfect pint.

Book a Britain & Ireland Explorer trip departing on April 21 and save US$520, or S$705 (US$3,130, usual price US$3,650). Plus, fly Business Class to Dublin with Etihad Airways (from $3,000), exclusive to Insight Vacations.

YTL HOTELS

As part of The Malaysian hospitality group's rollout of wellness retreats and activities across its different properties, Spa Village Resort Tembok in Bali introduces its Recharge And Reconnect Retreat package (US$280 a room a night, adults only) from April 6 to 9.

Disconnect and explore authentic Bali with Ms Sara Wee from The Yoga Mandala, who will lead four yoga sessions.

Other perks include airport transfers, meals, a goodie bag (yoga mat, yoga strap and bottle), welcome foot bath ritual, 50-minute massage for two (for every night of stay) and Les Waterfall excursion.