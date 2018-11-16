Dragon Power in great shape

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(2) WITHOUT LIMITS wasn't disgraced in her first local run and should be concerned in the finish.

(8) SEVENTH LIGHT was backed when unplaced on debut in the Cape but was given a lengthy break since. Watch for improvement.

(1) RHYME OR REASON should again get into the picture.

(3) BEL CANTO CHORUS appears held on latest. Watch the betting on first-timer.

(9) SUPER FINE.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(9) STARLIGHTTEMPTRESS has any ability could win this race which doesn't look like a strong Maiden event. It could pay to watch the betting.

(1) BANANA REPUBLIC has been running close up and could take advantage of the moderate line-up.

(2) KUTAMBA has a shout if ready after a rest.

(7) JACKO BOY is a filly that could improve more.

(8) SEA OF ROSES showed improve pace after a rest.

(6) HIT THE ROAD can do better and can be tossed into the novelty bets.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

(4) MYRRH is maturing now and should get into the fight for honours.

(5) MYVIEW should be right there on collateral form.

(12) TOASTMASTER enjoyed the extra last time and goes further still.

(1) DYNA JET tries a longer trip again.

(6) LOUIS THE GREAT wasn't disgraced after a rest in his first local run.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(4) DRAGON POWER has been in the money in all five starts and should not be long in winning. This could be his day.

(11) KINGSTON ROCK showed pace when finishing ahead of that rival last time. With further improvement expected should be competitive again.

(5) EMPIRE GLORY has shown enough to get a look in.

(7) AUGUSTINA was gelded after his debut so is open to improvement too. Watch the betting on the newcomers.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(3) PLEASEDTOMEETYOU has plenty to do on at the ratings. But could defy these terms over this trip after only tiring late in a 3yo feature over further last time.

(1) SPEEDPOINT and (2) SAND AND SEA are closely matched on the form. Both return from rests but the latter may have more to offer after gelding.

(4) LANZA and (5) CLIPPER CAPTAIN aren't without chances

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(12) MAGIC MIKE who acquitted himself well from the widest draw on debut. He wasn't far behind stable companion Senatla who has bolted up since. He can win this tricky contest.

(3)CASH CALL, (5)LADDER MAN and (7)TENNESSEE have all shown enough to be competitive and may have more to offer this trip.

Respect (11)HYPNOTIST, (4) MASTER OF SPAIN and (16) PEGA D'ORO.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(8) EXCALIBUR'S RETURN has won all four over this distance and the combo is on a hat-trick.

Stable companion (3) HAKEEM ran close up last time but appears moody.

(6) HOKANUI is a strong front runner but it could get close with (7) OBVIOUS CHILD who is 2kg better for 3 lengths.

(5) WAR LEGEND is never far off them.

(2) INN A MILLION is better than his last run after a rest.

(1) FORAFEWDOLLARSMORE deserves some respect.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(7) QUEST and (9) BELGARION (stable elect with Fourie up) were maiden winners last time out. The stablemates have plenty room for further improvement and should go well on handicap debut.

(5) CALIENTE should also have more to offer. She is a Maiden winner.

(3) MEGA SECRET and (2) CYBER LAW are capable of making their presence felt at this level.

(8) BRANDENBURG has claims too. He runs well if allowed to lead.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(4) TEMPLE GRAFIN lost nothing in defeat when 2nd in a 1,400m Grade 2 behind classy Clouds Unfold. She was a feature winner over 1,200m trip as a 2yo so should enjoy reverting to this trip on favourable terms.

(1) MISS KATALIN is well in and should pose the biggest threat.

(3) SUGAR GIRL can turn the tables on (2) DYNAMIC DIANA over this trip and on these terms.

(6) NOUS VOILA can earn too.