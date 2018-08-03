Eiffel Tower shuts as workers strike over long visitor queues

The Eiffel Tower was turning away tourists for a second day yesterday as workers went on strike over a new access policy which they say is causing unacceptably long wait times for visitors.

The monument in Paris, one of France's top attractions, has been closed since Wednesday afternoon as unions locked horns with management over a decision to assign separate lifts to visitors with pre-booked tickets and those buying them on site. The tower is also setting aside half its daily tickets for Internet customers, up from 20 per cent before.

Workers say the changes have resulted in lopsided queues that can extend to three hours for those waiting to pay for tickets, and up to an hour for Internet customers who are supposed to have reserved time slots.