End the year with a holiday

PUTERI HARBOUR ATTRACTIONS

This weekend, head for the Johor destination, which plays host to Astro's first Fun Escapade event outside of the Klang Valley.

Tomorrow and Sunday, expect jam-packed concerts and meet-and-greet sessions with beloved characters such as Didi & Friends, Omar & Hana and Cam & Leon, as well as games for the whole family within Sanrio Hello Kitty Town and Thomas Town.

Special Family Fun weekend packages - Play4Fun Family Package at RM418 (S$137) or Fun2Play Twin Package at RM269 - are available online (www.kidxy.com/puteriharbour). Get additional discounts with the promo code PH15.

THE UPPER HOUSE, HONG KONG

One of Hong Kong's top hotels will be celebrating with feasts at the renowned Cafe Gray Deluxe and a New Year's Eve Gala Dinner, with highlights including Roasted Pigeon with Foie Gras Emulsion and Chocolate Marquise with Williams Pear.

From now till Dec 31, it is also offering a Festive Season room package from HKD5,000 (S$880) a room a night.

Guests who stay two or more consecutive nights will receive HKD800 to spend at Cafe Gray Deluxe - set against the panoramic backdrop of the city's annual fireworks display - along with priority table reservation and a complimentary drink.

NISEKO VILLAGE

With the ski resort in Hokkaido re-opening earlier this month for the 2018/2019 White Season, travellers are invited to experience the region's legendary champagne powder amid world-class facilities that redefine the ultimate in alpine luxury living.

For the first time this season, Niseko Village will be partnering with ProPeak and Hokkaido Powder Guides to offer backcountry guiding services.

Novice skiers are invited to tackle the slopes with the Premium Private Lesson available at the Niseko Village Snow School, while the more experienced may opt for the advanced All Mountain Explorer.

Adrenaline junkies are guaranteed the ultimate thrill with Mizuno No Sawa, a specially controlled terrain that provides some of the steepest runs in Hokkaido.

Singapore residents can enjoy a package (from $270 a room a night, till March 31), which includes a 20 per cent discount on group ski/snowboard lessons and free Niseko Village Lift Passes for children under 12.

CTC TRAVEL

Around 3,000 guests went on CTC Travel's exciting five-day Costa Fortuna Cruise vacation from Dec 6 to 10. The cruise was to Port Klang, Malaysia, and Phuket, Thailand.

Four volunteers and 36 elderly members from Willing Hearts charity joined the cruise as part of CTC Travel's continuous efforts in corporate social responsibility projects.

They also took part in a pre-departure meet-and-greet session on Dec 6 (right).

The session, at Marina Bay Cruise Centre's VIP Lounge, was attended by MP for MacPherson Tin Pei Ling, MacPherson Zone A Residents' Committee chairman Doris Low and the president of Willing Hearts Teh Eng Hua.

MONTIGO RESORTS

Entertain yourselves with a slew of activities lined up at the home-grown multi-generational hospitality brand's properties, Montigo Resorts Nongsa in Batam (from $265 a night) and Montigo Resorts Seminyak in Bali (from $175 a night).

At Nongsa, enjoy 20 per cent off Cookie Making and Batik Painting from now to Dec 23, and get creative making your own gingerbread man house at the resort's annual two-hour Gingerbread Children Workshop on Christmas Eve.

You can also count down to 2019 at Nongsa's Foam Party to the tunes of headlining act DJ Chelsea Kenzo, or at Seminyak's Garden Party, featuring smash hits from DJ Utha, a Christmas set menu and free flow of sangria.

BANYAN TREE

Discover the best of the hospitality brand's hotels and resorts this festive season with special offerings.

Over Christmas and the Christmas Eve, guests at Banyan Tree Bangkok - situated in the central Silom area - can look forward to unlimited dim sum at Bai Yun (1,900 baht, or S$80), four-course alfresco Yuletide dinners at Vertigo (1,900 baht) or a dinner cruise on the River of Kings (4,500 baht).

Meanwhile, Banyan Tree Bintan presents an "island-style" New Year's Eve, where special degustation dining menus will be available at both the flagship Saffron Restaurant (1.8 million rupiah or S$170) and The Cove (two million rupiah). Diners can also enjoy an elaborate New Year's Buffet that includes pre-dinner cocktails and canapes at Treetops with a resident band (1.4 million rupiah).