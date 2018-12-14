Enjoy Christmas, New Year menus on Royal Caribbean cruise liner

One of the star dishes - Surf and Turf.

Festive preparations have begun on board US-based cruise line Royal Caribbean's Voyager of the Seas to offer the perfect the holiday experience for guests this month.

The 311m-long, 48m-wide ship has 15 decks, a flowrider surf simulator, an ice skating rink, a rock-climbing wall, a nine-hole miniature golf course and a peek-a-boo bridge.

It can hold 4,269 guests and has about 1,200 crew members from around the world - over 200 of whom make up the culinary team.

They are working on this year's Christmas and New Year menus, which will be served only in the Voyager's complimentary three-level main dining room.

The culinary team is led by executive chef Anil George from India, who has 28 years of experience with Royal Caribbean.

The 49-year-old told The New Paper: "The festive season is the biggest event of the year, so we have an elaborate and different menu than usual.

"We use ingredients like the classic turkey, lobster, giant shrimp and crab, which we don't normally use."

HIGHLIGHT

The New Year menu consists of six starters, seven main courses and five desserts, while the Christmas menu includes eight starters, 10 main courses and six desserts.

One of the star Christmas dishes is the Surf and Turf - grilled beef tenderloin, shrimp, sour cream, mashed potato, asparagus and tarragon sabayon.

The Broiled Lobster Tail with rice pilaf, asparagus and drawn butter is a highlight from the New Year menu.

According to Chef Anil, orders are placed up to six months in advance and the team takes in "about one million containers of food".

Specially-designed Christmas cookies and gingerbread houses are also prepared for Voyager guests, who can take part in the food-making process by joining the gingerbread cookie decorating class on board on Dec 24.

The Christmas menu is available on Voyager of the Sea's five-night itinerary to Penang, Langkawi and Phuket from Dec 24 till 29 (from $1,203 to $2,372) and the New Year menu on the five-night itinerary to Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Phuket from Dec 29 till Jan 3 (from $1,194 to $2,362).

Call 6305-0033 or visit www.royalcaribbean.com.sg for more information and booking details.