Enjoy romance on the high seas on board Royal Caribbean

Whether you're tying the knot, celebrating your honeymoon or rekindling the spark with a quick weekend getaway, nothing says romance like taking in sea views directly from your room.

Cruise ships offer all the features to make for a truly romantic holiday.

From rejuvenating with a couples massage to savouring an intimate dinner, there are endless ways you can spice up your love life.

Here are some tips from US-based cruise line Royal Caribbean on how to make the most of your romantic getaway at sea.

PICK THE RIGHT SHIP

Royal Caribbean's Voyager of the Seas is perfect for thrill-seekers looking for an unforgettable adventure, with its surf simulator and ice skating rink.

Those looking for a mega ship with lots of opportunities for date nights across a selection of restaurants, bars and clubs can cruise on the new Spectrum of the Seas, where you get to impress your partner with a drink from the robot bartenders at the Bionic Bar.

BOOK EARLY

You don't always have to splurge for romance - book early to take advantage of early bird rates or plan your break around non-peak seasons to avoid the crowds.

Special dates such as Valentine's Day, or even anniversaries and birthdays, are great reasons to take time off to take to the seas.

PICK A ROMANTIC ITINERARY

For some, romance is found on the sandy beaches and clear blue waters of Langkawi and Phuket, while others may feel more passionate about cultural experiences from museums and temples in Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City or the hustle and bustle of city life in Tokyo, Perth and Taipei.

If you feel like venturing somewhere more exotic, sail off to Alaska, the Caribbean or Fiji.

HAVE A CABIN WITH BALCONY

Having a cabin with a private balcony that shows a great sea view lets you soak up that sun and enjoy the sea breeze without having to step out of your little private space for two.

Splurging on a suite with butler service also allows you and your loved one to have the full luxury experience on board.

RELAX WITH A COUPLES' SPA

Indulge in a pampering massage together and emerge renewed, relaxed and rejuvenated for the rest of your trip.

If you are up for more pampering, Royal Caribbean's Vitality Spa offers facials, hair and nail salon services, and other holistic spa services.

HOW TO SAY 'I DO'

From weddings to vow renewals, celebrate your love for each other with a ceremony out at sea led by the Captain.

Spending this special moment on a cruise also means you get to jump straight into your honeymoon.

Most cruises also offer romance packages for you to surprise your loved one.

You could have your bed decorated with rose petals or have a bottle of champagne and some chocolate-covered strawberries delivered.

PLAN ADVENTURES ASHORE

Make the most of your time at each destination by booking a shore excursion, whether it's exploring a slice of culture with some classic sightseeing or discovering local flavours and specialties on a gastro-tour.

Not only do you get the expertise that comes with a shore excursion, you don't have to worry about missing the scheduled ship departure time.

Some cruise itineraries allows you to stay overnight at certain destinations, allowing you to enjoy the city at night.

