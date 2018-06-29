Enjoy six days of sun-kissed adventures in Fiji

Have a drink and pizza on the spectacular Cloud 9 restaurant.

Savour local cuisine like the kokoda (above), and get to know the Fiji culture and its people.

Visit the islands, including the Monuriki where Cast Away, starring Tom Hanks, was filmed.

Fiji is becoming one of the must-visit destinations among travellers in Singapore.

Its 333 sun-kissed islands of pristine white beaches, rich local food and heritage, adventure for adrenaline junkies and friendly people make the nation the perfect getaway.

But with so many islands and experiences on offer, it can be tough to plan out your time.

Here is how you can make the most out of a holiday in this South Pacific gem over a six-day itinerary, while avoiding any Fomo (fear of missing out), according to Fiji Airways.

Day 1: Explore the resort paradise of Denarau Island

Arrive bright and early in the morning at Nadi International Airport, after a direct nine-hour overnight flight from Singapore.

Stay at Denarau Island, the largest integrated resort area in the South Pacific on the main island of Viti Levu and less than 10km from the airport.

Denarau boasts eight large resorts, stunning beaches, an 18-hole championship golf course and a marina which offers short boat trips out to the nearby Mamanuca Islands.

The wide range of accommodation options on Denarau include five-star resorts such as Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa, Sheraton Fiji Resort and Radisson Blu Resort Fiji.

Backpackers and adventurers are also looked after with a huge range of affordable hostels and island resorts nearby.

Day 2: Picture-perfect Mamanuca Islands

A short distance from the western coast of Vitu Levu, the Mamanuca island group is one of Fiji's most renowned chain of 20 islands, drawing thousands of travellers to its white beaches every year.

The Mamanuca Islands are perhaps Fiji's most photographed islands, featured in Hollywood movies such as Cast Away and The Blue Lagoon.

The islands have clear waters ideal for snorkelling or diving and is home to world-class surf breaks, such as Fiji's most iconic wave, the Cloudbreak, and is also great for parasailing, windsurfing and dolphin-watching.

Catch an island-hopping tour from Port Denarau Marina to explore Monuriki Island (where Tom Hanks filmed Cast Away), Mana Island and Malolo Lailai, and stay at one of the resorts, perfect for honeymooning couples, families and friends.

Day 3: Get on Cloud 9

Ever dreamed of devouring pizza and cocktails while floating on crystal-clear water?

You can do so on Cloud 9, Fiji's two-level floating platform with an Italian wood-fired pizzeria and bar in the middle of the ocean.

Surrounded by turquoise blue waters, this unique venue has surround sound system throughout, sun decks, hanging chairs and day beds.

On the waters of Vanua Malolo among the Mamanuca Islands, the restaurant is 45 minutes from Port Denarau by speedboat.

Day 4: Explore the culture

Between Nadi and Suva along the bottom of the island is the Coral Coast. A scenic drive along the Queen's Highway offers travellers views of the richly vegetated hills and valleys, which offer many activities and tropical experiences inland.

A 11/2-hour drive from Nadi, Sigatoka is a town at the mouth of the Sigatoka River, which nourishes the nearby valleys and gives the area the nickname "Salad Bowl of Fiji" for its production of fruits and vegetables.

The Sigatoka River Safari guided tour takes travellers in a jet boat along the river to visit a village for a cultural experience, where locals welcome travellers, take them around their homes, perform a welcoming kava ceremony, share a meal and dance together.

Cruise your way up the picturesque river to visit Fijian villages and experience a day in the life of a "kaiviti" (Fijian).

There is also the Sigatoka Sand Dunes National Park, Fiji's first National Park established in 1987 to protect a unique heritage site. It is also the training ground of the Olympic gold-winning Fiji rugby sevens team.

The Sigatoka Sand Dunes also have a rich history. There, archaeologists have uncovered pottery and human bones more than two millennia old.

Day 5: Eco-adventure paradise

Many sought-after experiences can be found in Fiji.

Zip Fiji's newest zipline is in Momi, only 35 minutes from Nadi.

It is an unbelievable adventure of 5km worth of ziplines woven into a truly spectacular wilderness settings of caves, canyons and mountaintops.

In this tour, you will experience three different ecosystems: the upper part of the mountains is abundant with old growth vesi trees; the hardwood trees used to make bowls for native kava ceremonies; and the lower section of the mountain with raintrees and caves.

Fiji is also known for its horticultural secrets.

The Garden of the Sleeping Giant contains a vast collection of more than 2,000 varieties of magnificent Asian orchids and cattleya hybrids, once the private collection of the late US actor Raymond Burr.

The garden is a wonderful spot to spend a day just wandering along the canopy-covered boardwalk, through gorgeously landscaped lawns, across calm lily ponds complete with trickling fountains and croaking frogs and finally into the heart of a dense rainforest.

Day 6: Eat like a local

Fiji is also home to a range of unique and delicious dishes that are sure to satisfy your inner foodie.

A tantalising blend of fresh produce, aromatic spices and local cooking methods, Fijian cuisine remains a mystery to most but is in fact reminiscent of our favourite South-east Asian dishes.

The Flavours of Fiji Cooking School teaches visitors to cook Fiji's unique dishes with experienced local cooks as they take you on a mouth-watering journey of traditional Fijian and Indo-Fijian flavours.

Throughout the day, the hosts will offer interesting facts, entertaining stories and highlight the medicinal and nutritional values of the ingredients used.

End your last day in Fiji with a satisfying dinner at the Nadina restaurant at Port Denarau Marina, which boasts authentic Fijian cuisine such as kokoda - an iconic Fijian dish made up of finely chopped raw mahi-mahi fish cured in freshly squeezed lemon juice.

The restaurant also offers seaside serenading and kava tasting.