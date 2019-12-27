Enriching travel experiences with HSBC Jade

(Above) Venture into a Sabah rainforest on the Sustainability Expedition to Borneo.

It is time to level up your travel game with exclusive tailored experiences from The Enrich List, a curated portfolio of 50 experiences launched by HSBC Jade, the bank's premier wealth management service, to help with self-enrichment.

For a breathtaking adventure expedition, consider a voyage to the world's most famous wreckage, a 10-day mission that takes you on a deep ocean discovery to the Titanic's wreckage.

Meanwhile, the Sustainability Expedition to Borneo allows participants to venture into Danum Valley's diverse primary rainforest in Sabah, encountering regular occupants such as orang utans, Borneo pygmy elephants and gibbons.

Lastly, walk with the penguins and experience nature at its best in a remote and relatively untouched area of the world.

Board a catamaran and head out into the Strait of Magellan to Magdalena Island, a completely uninhabited, barren and rock-strewn nature reserve that is home to 350,000 Magellanic penguins of Chile.