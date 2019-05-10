Escape to paradise

INSIGHT VACATIONS

The global leader in premium escorted journeys celebrates Mother's Day by offering extra savings of US$100 (S$136) for Easy Pace trips, which blend guided holidays with full days at leisure, allowing travellers seeking more time to explore on their own a hassle-free option.

Book before May 17 and enjoy five per cent early bird savings plus US$200 a couple for any Autumn, Winter or Spring trip.

Try the Easy Pace Budapest, Vienna & Prague package (US$2,250). It is a 10-day journey which explores three magnificent capitals once ruled by the Habsburg family.

THE SANCHAYA

Family adventure awaits at the upscale Bintan estate (from $683 for a Junior Suite), which has unveiled a selection of new experiences designed to appeal to parents travelling with children.

The manicured croquet lawn boasts uninterrupted ocean views, and miniature mallets mean that kids aged four and older can take part in the traditional British pastime, while older players enjoy fresh strawberries and refreshing jugs of Pimms in the picturesque setting.

Energetic families will enjoy learning to paddle board together in the crystal clear ocean in front of The Sanchaya, while guests aged 12 and above can give the OneWheel+ electric skateboards a whirl.

THE AVIARY HOTEL

This sophisticated 25-room urban oasis in the heart of Siem Reap offers The Aviary Escape Package, a perfect retreat for couples or families.

Guests are taken on a series of adventures in the Cambodian countryside to learn more about its culture.

Go for sustainable tourism with Buffalo Tours by spending a full day with the rural Knapor Community in Chansor Village and witness first-hand their way of life, the local crafts they sell at the market and school improvement projects.

The Aviary Escape Package (US$695 during high season) is available until Oct 31 and includes a three-night stay for two guests with daily breakfast and round-trip airport transfers.

INTERCONTINENTAL PHU QUOC LONG BEACH RESORT

The Vietnamese island's beachfront resort has unveiled five new glamorous villas overlooking the Gulf of Thailand and the resort's lotus lagoon.

Located in a private area with direct access to the Club InterContinental Lounge, the villas offer elegant accommodation for families and groups of friends alike. Bask in the warm weather of Phu Quoc in the private cabanas or on the second floor overlooking the swimming pool, with open sunset views.

Until June 30, book three consecutive nights at a Club InterContinental room, suite or villa (from US$2,500++ per night) for stays before Nov 30 and enjoy the third night free.

HOTEL DE PARIS MONTE-CARLO

Founded in 1864, the heart of Monaco's playground for the rich and famous has been transformed and modernised piece by piece over four years in a stunning 270 million euro (S$412 million) renovation, without ever closing its doors.

It now boasts a total of 207 rooms, 60 per cent of which are suites - including the two most exceptional suites on the Riviera, the Suite Princess Grace and Suite Prince Rainier III.

Hotel de Paris is also home to one of the finest spas in Europe, the Thermes Marins Monte-Carlo, which is famous for its preventative health care and wellness programmes. Boasting a magical location right on Monte Carlo's famous Place du Casino, it will again be the best place to watch the legendary Monaco Grand Prix this month.

Rates start from £416 (S$738) a night for doubles.

VIVID SYDNEY

Now in its 11th year, the largest festival of lights, music and ideas in the Southern Hemisphere takes place from May 24 to June 15.

Highlights include the Sydney Opera House being transformed into a hypnotic tribute to Australia's native plants.

Pixar Animation Studios will also be illuminating Argyle Cut in The Rocks, featuring favourite characters from Toy Story.

Catch these spectacular installations and more with special packages like Chan Brothers' 5D Vivid Sydney Spectacular (from $1,388), Jetabout Holidays' 3 Nights Sydney Family Fun Vivid Promotion (from $1,110), Giamso's 5D4N Sydney Experience + Vivid Sydney + Sydney City Tour + Full Day Tour (from $726) and CTC Travel's Ultimate Sydney/Vivid Sydney (from $1,688).

THE APURVA KEMPINSKI BALI HOTEL

Located atop the majestic Nusa Dua cliffs, the open-air resort in Bali artfully blends centuries of elegant Indonesian culture with modern luxury.

Special offers for Spring travel include 30 per cent of all accommodation for stays booked from now till May 31.

In the Sweet Suite Dreams package (from US$380, or S$518), each suite offers a private plunge pool overlooking the Indian Ocean or tropical gardens.

It includes complimentary breakfast for two, exclusive access to the Cliff Lounge and Cliff hydro jet pools, a 60-minute massage for two at Apurva Spa, high tea at the Cliff Lounge and wine, cocktails and canapes each evening.