Escape to a tropical seaside getaway

BAWAH RESERVE

Situated 300km north-east of Singapore, the luxury retreat officially launches with a new amphibious seaplane, spectacularly transporting guests to the far-flung corner of Indonesia's Anambas Islands, where six forested islands and 13 beaches of white sand await.

Within this pristine and previously uninhabited marine conservation area, Bawah Reserve caters to outdoor adventurers with an appetite for indulgence as well as paradise-seekers looking for relaxation.

It also houses a maximum of 70 guests at any one time - giving each visitor the feeling that he is escaping to his own private island.

Spa sanctuary Aura also presents wellness with a difference - where therapists are dedicated to identifying personal preferences to achieve a deeply relaxed state, establish equilibrium or rejuvenate the mind and body.

A private suite package for two adults includes round-trip ferry transfers from Singapore, an 80-minute seaplane round trip from Batam's Hang Nadim International Airport, unlimited spa treatments in Aura, bespoke all-day dining and activities ranging from snorkelling to kayaking and trekking.

The Bawah Reserve experience can be booked from US$1,780 (S$2,390) for two people a night.

HOTELS.COM

While the Philippines island of Boracay might be temporarily closed for rehabilitation, beach lovers can still look totropical destinations in Asia to book their next summer getaway.

Uncover hotel deals with savings of up to 60 per cent and coupon codes with discounts of up to 10 per cent to some of the most beautiful and tranquil beaches around the region on booking website Hotels.com's interactive "Capture the Travel Essentials" game.

Indulge in a luxury beachfront resort experience at Banyan Tree Sanya Resort Spa in Sanya, China - dubbed the Hawaii of the East - from $351 a room a night, experience four-star luxury at Paris Deli Hotel in Da Nang, Vietnam, from $85, and enjoy summertime at Treebo Maison Ocean Beach Resort in Goa, India, from $46, Ayrest Hotel in Hua Hin, Thailand, from $48 and Reethi Beach Resort in the Maldives from $157.

All bookings must be made by June 6 for travel till Sept 30.