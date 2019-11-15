Escape to a winter wonderland

It is no secret that Singaporeans love heading for cooler climates to beat the sweltering heat at home for their year-end vacation.

While winter holidays are not new, most involve gazing at immaculate snow-clad landscapes from the comfort of a private onsen or skiing on fresh powder on the slopes.

Switch up your itinerary this year and build your perfect winter holiday with travel activity booking platform Klook's year-end sale, where travellers can save up to $100. It ends on Dec 31.

Here are five winter wonderland experiences that promise an unforgettable time in the snow.

Skaftafell Blue Ice Winter Wonderland

Venture into the picturesque expanse of the gorgeous and iconic Vatnajokull National Park in Oraefi, Iceland.

A glacier hiking guide will lead you up the Falljokull glacier where you will get to enjoy panoramic views of the park from breathtaking vantage points.

It is a must for nature lovers, so spend this winter holiday with glaciers that are vanishing fast.

PHOTO: KLOOK

Pyeongchang Trout Festival and Ice Fishing Winter Day Tour

The annual Pyeongchang Trout Festival is a popular winter festival in South Korea.

Enjoy a day out and learn how to fish or choose from a variety of winter activities such as sledding and snow tubing.

This day trip is sure to be heaps of fun for the family.

PHOTO: KLOOK

Sail, Lights and Winter Nights Tour in Reykjavik, Iceland

Experience a unique tour aboard the eco-friendly schooner Opal and marvel at the northern lights as they dance in the sky.

You can even hop into a hot tub and watch the boat cruise past the dazzling Reykjavik city lights and Yoko Ono's Imagine Peace Tower.

PHOTO: KLOOK

Takayama and Shirakawa-go Day Trip from Nagoya

Declared a Unesco World Heritage site in 1995, the traditional gassho-zukuri farmhouses in Shirakawa-go can be seen on this day tour from Nagoya, Japan.

Designed to withstand large amounts of snow that fall in the region in winter, the thatched roofs resemble the hands of Buddhist monks pressed together in prayer.

PHOTO: KLOOK

Korouoma Frozen Waterfalls Photography Tour from Rovaniemi

Take a trip to Posio and visit the Korouoma Canyon in Rovaniemi, the official hometown of Santa Claus on the Arctic Circle in Lapland, Finland.

The hiking trails offer a magical winter view, with white, fluffy snow blanketing the landscape, making the forest appear dreamy and irresistible to photography enthusiasts.

Small streams also cascade down the cliff faces turning into beautiful frozen waterfalls during winter. Find out the best spots to capture the magnificence of the Korouoma forest and frozen waterfalls on this day tour.