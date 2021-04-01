Every dog has its day on board world's first dog cruise in Singapore

Have a unique evening out with The Dog Cruise Sunset Dinner Cruise.

Imagine having dinner with your loved ones on a sunset cruise with your furkids by your side. That will soon become a reality with the world's first-ever dog cruise on board the luxury tall ship Royal Albatross.

The idea for the "furcation" started last year, when the ship's operator, Tall Ship Adventures, filmed a parody video featuring two dogs, "Jack" and "Rose", having a romantic anniversary dinner on board, re-enacting the 1997 movie Titanic.

After conducting two trials, ticket sales for the official sail - taking place every Wednesday from May 5, 6.30pm to 9pm - start today.

Designed as an extension of Royal Albatross' popular romantic dinner cruises that sail Friday to Sunday every weekend, the Dog Cruise Sunset Dinner Cruise will take guests from the ship's berth at Resorts World Sentosa along Sentosa's southern beaches and around the Southern Islands.

Priced at $195 (adult), $95 (child) and $30 (dog), it includes a three-course sit-down dinner, free-flow soft drinks, complimentary welcome mocktail and special premium three-course menu for the dog.

With human and dog safety a priority, Royal Albatross partnered Sunny Chong Dog Training School to help execute the event.

According to Mr Peter Pela, Royal Albatross' owner and CEO, the school will conduct a complimentary dog "interview" at the owner's home before sailing day to ensure the dog's suitability. Optional training is available if owners would like their dogs to be seated at the dining table.

Mr Pela, an avid dog lover, said: "We are proud to be the first company in the world to organise a dedicated dog cruise on board a luxury tall ship.

"It's a fun, entertaining evening out for the entire family with some amusing opportunities for their dogs to impress."

Ms Jean Ng, Singapore Tourism Board's executive director of attractions, entertainment and tourism concept development, added: "The Dog Cruise Sunset Dinner Cruise is one of many interesting products and experiences offered under the SingapoRediscovers Voucher scheme.

"STB is heartened to see stakeholders like Royal Albatross innovate and develop new, unique offerings to cater to locals with different interests while international travel restrictions remain in place."