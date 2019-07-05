Exciting escapes

SINGITA

The African luxury safari operator is launching an 11-night Adventure to the South (from US$67,000 or S$90,840 a person).

Commencing on Nov 12, the journey takes guests from the warm lowveld of Kruger National Park in South Africa to the icy expanse of the Antarctica.

It includes four nights at Singita Kruger National Park and two nights in the One&Only Cape Town hotel. From there, the White Desert private jet will fly guests to Antarctica, where Whichaway Camp will be home for the next five nights.

SINGITA PHOTO: SINGITA

ANDBEYOND

The luxury experiential travel company's eightday South Africa Yoga Retreat Small Group Journey lets travellers explore Cape Town and its blend of unique architecture, rich history and cultures, meander through the spectacular Franschhoek Valley, which boasts impressive vineyards, exquisite homesteads, cuisine and delectable wine tasting experiences, and venture through andBeyond Phinda's seven distinct ecosystems and discover iconic wildlife including the Big 5.

Dr Tanya Pergola, a specialist yoga facilitator, will also be on board to guide guests for yoga sessions.

The departure dates are Nov 7 to 14, with prices starting from 97,000 rands (S$9,272).

ANDBEYOND PHOTO: ANDBEYOND

OCEAN PARK HONG KONG

Hong Kong's premier theme park is collaborating with popular Japanese anime series One Piece to bring the largest ever One Piece-themed interactive event to the country - the Ocean Park Summer Water Battle.

Enjoy summer in Hong Kong and a funfilled day beating the heat at the Waterfront Plaza, which will transform into an exhilarating water battle zone from July 13 to Sept 1.

Both kids and adults alike can face off against each other in classic scenes from One Piece, join the Straw Hat crew on their summer adventure and go on a gourmet voyage and take home memorabilia infused with One Piece snippets.

OCEAN PARK HONG KONG PHOTO: OCEAN PARK HONG KONG

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS

The US-based international hotel and resort chain's is offering a midyear global sale featuring 20 per cent off Best Available Rates on stays of two nights or more at participating Wyndham hotels across the world, for bookings made from now until Sept 3.

Guests can choose from properties worldwide across 20 distinct brands, like TRYP by Wyndham Fortitude Valley Hotel Brisbane (a stylish street-art hotel nestled in the cultural centre of Fortitude Valley) and Wyndham Grand Crete Mirabello Bay (a seaside resort located minutes from Agios Nikolaos in the famed Elounda region of Crete).

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS PHOTO: WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS

NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE

The 2019/2020 season of the popular Meet The Winemaker series is now available on the brand's latest and most innovative ships.

It will feature accomplished wine experts like Gerard Bertrand of Languedoc-Roussillon; Juan Munoz Oca of Columbia Crest; Bob Bertheau of Chateau Ste. Michelle, and Master Sommelier and three-time James Beard Award winner Andrea Robinson.

The seasonal programme provides enthusiasts with exclusive opportunities to participate in open-forum discussions, meet-and-greets, intimate wine tastings and wine-paired dinners, interactive cooking demonstrations and educational sessions.

The experience will be available on select cruises aboard Norwegian Joy, Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Escape, Norwegian Encore and newly-renovated Norwegian Dawn. Prices start at US$599 (S$812) for an inside stateroom on board the Norwegian Escape Cruise beginning Oct 20, featuring Salvatore Ferragamo, heir of the famed Italian fashion house and owner of Il Borro Winery in Tuscany, Italy.

The wine experiences range from US$19.95 (S$27.05) to US$60 a person and can be reserved once on board the ship.