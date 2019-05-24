Expect luxurious, hotel-like comfort in the air from Etihad Airways

All seats on board Etihad Airways are designed for restful sleep (above), and those looking to splurge can enjoy The Residence.

Being trapped in your seat for hours on a cold plane ride can be unbearable.

But for those who do not mind shelling out money for luxury travel, Etihad Airways will give you bang for your buck, offering pampering hotel-like services up in the air.

Snugly tucked into my business class seat, it felt like I was dining at a fancy restaurant.

If you need help deciding on meal choices, just holler and the manager will appear at your side with recommendations.

At the push of a button, the massage function on the chair will ease out your knots too.

For businessmen who are tight on time, a lounge is available for in-flight meetings.

First class passengers will get to enjoy privacy in their cabins and indulge in five-star dining by an in-flight chef.

Those on a budget will not miss out as well- the new economy seats come with a fixed headrest for good sleep and a wider chair with adjustable lumbar support.

Frazzled parents can also depend on an extra pair of hands thanks to the Flying Nanny - members of the crew trained to handle little ones- to soothe their restless children.

But perhaps the peak of luxury is The Residence, a suite with a bedroom, living room, shower and even a butler.

Before I drifted off to sleep, I noticed the cabin roof was sprinkled with lights resembling the starry night sky - a small touch that made me feel right at home.