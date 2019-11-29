Experience a fairy tale Christmas

Christmas in Europe is synonymous with snow and fairy tale locales brought to life by colourful Christmas markets.

Here are some posh properties offering Christmas packages that are perfect for celebrating the festive season in style.

'TIS THE SEASON FOR THE BLACK FOREST AT BRENNERS PARK-HOTEL & SPA, BADEN BADEN

The Grande Dame hotel is located in the historic spa town of Baden-Baden, Germany.

From the beginning of December, there is a special Christmas Market Offer which includes two nights in a Superior Double Room, German Gluhwein (mulled wine) and a slice of Black Forest cake in the cosy Kaminhalle bar, as well as a visit to the market.

Over Christmas, the Black Forest is transformed into an idyllic winter wonderland, with snow-covered trees and icy rivers giving the area a magical feel.

Celebrations start on Christmas Eve with a play in the Orangerie and concludes with a five-course traditional Christmas dinner at the Wintergarten restaurant.

For those still in residence on Dec 27, there is an exclusive private guided tour of the nearby Museum Frieder Burda, followed by prosecco at Brenners' riverside restaurant Rive Gauche.

In the run-up to the new year, Brenners will be taking over a charming woodland cottage in the heart of the forest to offer guests a cheese fondue evening, served with regional smoked ham, sausage specialties and fresh baguettes all paired with the finest wines.

Rates at Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa start from €320 (S$481) per night, based on two people sharing a Double Standard Room.

The Christmas Market Offer starts from €990 for two and is valid from today until Dec 20.

DOMAINE DES ETANGS, MASSIGNAC: A MAGICAL ESCAPE TO A MEDIEVAL CHATEAU

Domaine des Etangs in Massignac in rural South-west France is open for its first ever winter season this year.

The limited-edition package includes a stay in either an opulent romantic suite in the chateau or cosy farmhouse cottage for the whole family.

During a winter break at Domaine des Etangs, explore the two expansive libraries curated by Heywood Hill, an enormous games room located in the chateau's attic, the expert spa Moulin des Etangs and the indoor swimming pool and thermal baths.

The Christmas Package is available to book for Dec 24 and starts from €894 a night based on two people sharing a Prestige Room in the chateau, and includes a one-night stay, champagne on arrival, Christmas Dinner and Christmas Brunch.

Guests can benefit from a 50 per cent saving on the room price when booking a second night on Dec 25.

TRADITIONAL ANDALUSIAN FESTIVITIES AND FRIVOLITIES AT FINCA CORTESIN, IN SOUTHERN SPAIN, ON OF THE FINEST LUXURY RESORTS

Escape the overcrowded ski slopes and head for southern Spain to celebrate the festive season in Andalusia, at one of Europe's finest luxury resorts.

Finca Cortesin comes alive to celebrate the holidays with merry dinners, themed galas and a one-off winter golf tournament.

Golfers can take advantage of a festive offer which includes a round of golf on the Championship course and a three-course meal at Don Giovanni, as well as the famed Winter Tournament where mulled wine, champagne and tapas are all served course-side.

To see in the New Year, there will be a gala dinner inspired by the old school movie glamour of Cinema Paradiso Grand Hotel.

Christmas packages start from €940 a night in a Junior Suite, including Christmas dinner for two. New Year packages start from €2,738 a night, including a New Year's Eve Dinner and New Year's Day Brunch.

A ROMANTIC WINTER RETREAT AT A STYLISH ALPINE HIDEAWAY: LES FERMES DE MARIE, MEGEVE

Hide away in the Alps with Les Fermes de Marie, a collection of traditional farmhouses and chalets beautifully restored and converted into a 70-room hotel.

Set near the charming town of Megeve, with streets full of horse-drawn carriages, Christmas markets, sleigh rides and the renowned lighting ceremony of the Christmas tree on Dec 9.

Megeve offers an array of winter activities like dogsledding and ice-skating. Guests can also relax in the hotel's spa or enjoy the indoor swimming pool surrounded by bay windows with stunning views of the snowy mountains.

Les Fermes de Marie's Christmas Before Christmas package is available from Dec 13 to 20, based on a minimum three-night stay, including complimentary breakfasts and dinners. Rates start from €335 a room a night.

ROYAL CHAMPAGNE HOTEL & SPA: A SPARKLING JAUNT TO THE HEARTLAND OF A GREAT WINE REGION

Opened just last year, Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa is the beautiful Champagne region's first contemporary-designed five-star hotel, set in the hills above the towns Epernay and Reims of Dom Perignon fame.

Christmas at the hotel equals roaring fireplaces and 150 illuminated Christmas trees, and guests will check into luxurious Champagne-inspired suites with vineyard views.

The Christmas Offer is valid for stays of three nights or more from Dec 22 to 26. Rates during this period start from €479 a room, a night