Experience Italy at sea on Costa Cruises' Costa neoRomantica

(Above) The Capri pizzeria prepares its pizzas on a wood fire while adhering to safety guidelines.

The ship boasts the largest spa facility at sea with an area of 4,400 s qm.

(Above) Costa neoRomantica has a capacity for about 1,800 passengers and 600 crew, and it is currently homeporting in Japan.

Experience Italy at sea, with activities for both young and old.

Italian cruise line Costa Cruises' Costa neoRomantica - the fifth ship of the Costa Asia fleet - is perfect for the adventurous.

With more than 600 crew attending to just 1,800 passengers , the ship maintains its exclusivity and provides dedicated services to guests.

The gem of the Costa fleet was restyled for over HKD$900 million (S$158 million), and its contemporary design style was completed by Tillberg Design, a Swedish architectural firm, and Syntax, the London-based company specialising in prestigious hotels and spas.

The cruise liner, whose homeports are in Tokyo and Fukuoka in Japan, incorporates elements of Asian culture into its daily activities.

One highlight of the ship is its themed nights, where you can show off your creative side.

Guests and crew are strongly encouraged to dress up for such themed parties, which include Italian, Ennichi (Japanese summer festival), masquerade and tropical nights.

Magic shows, operas and burlesque dancers will captivate even the most well-travelled folks with spectacular performances.

During dinner services, the crew often break out in dance - flash mob-style - their infectious energy may even inspire you to join them from your seat.

The ship prides itself in serving up a culinary feast, catering to different dietary needs.Italian food is a speciality, with provision made to ensure the authenticity of its pastas and pizzas.

While most cruise kitchens do not have open-flame cooking for safety reasons, Costa neoRomantica's Capri pizzeria was able to come up with an innovative solution, which allows its pizzas to be cooked on a wood fire while adhering to safety guidelines.

There are also pasta festivals, which provide insights into pasta-making for guests, who can then try a variety of freshly handmade pasta.

Executive chef Pasquale Ciarmiello said he works with chefs from all over the world, including India, the Philippines and Europe, to create a menu suitable for all tastes.

"The menu is 70 per cent European, 30 per cent Asian," he said.

"Some people like to taste new dishes, some people want to stick to familiar ones."

MICHELIN STARS

Those looking for an even more exclusive dining experience can visit Ristorante Casanova, which boasts a menu curated by chef Umberto Bombana, who has a total of six Michelin stars across three restaurants to his name.

The meal is priced for those with a budget of less than $100.

The ship also boasts the largest spa at sea, with a 4,400 sq m area of over two storeys of top-of-the-line facilities. The spa has a full range of treatments, with a Turkish bath and thalassotherapy pools for guests to rejuvenate themselves.

Hotel director Benedetto Minuto, who has been in the industry for more than two decades and is Costa Cruise's most experienced director, said: "People come to a cruise to forget reality for a moment.

"Our very important job is to be responsible for the happiness of guests. The mission is to please, to create an unforgettable moment."

Last month, Costa Cruises announced its second tripartite partnership with Singapore Tourism Board and Changi Airport Group to grow the fly-cruise market in Asia.

The first cruise company in the world to start regular cruises in Asia back in 2006, it is expected to bring in over 100,000 international fly-cruise visitors to Singapore over the next three years.

Costa neoRomantica will be sailing from Japan from April 28 to Sept 3, but the first sailing on April 28 is already sold out.

It costs about $1,250 for a seven-day, six-night Japan and Korea cruise, including port and service charge.

Airfare is not included.

Travellers are advised to book before January via Citystate Cruises, CTC Travel, Stamford Discovery Cruise Center, Chan Brothers Travel, Hong Thai Travel, PriceBreaker and Skyline.