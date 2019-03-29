Experience Kiwi hospitality at these unique New Zealand homestays

New Zealand is known for its unique hospitality, also known as manaakitanga, and has gained a reputation for being home to some of the warmest and friendliest hosts in the world - and a multitude of unique places to stay.

From an olive grove by the Waiohine River to luxury cottages on an alpaca farm , these homestays are a must-try for anyone looking to live like a local, according to Tourism New Zealand.

Embrace your inner wine connoisseur at Hans Herzog Estate

One of New Zealand's most treasured artisan wineries, Hans Herzog Estate is home to over 29 varieties of grape, set in the heart of Marlborough.

Run by Mr Hans and Ms Therese Herzog, the vineyard was established in 1994 when the couple moved their famous winery and Michelin-starred restaurant from Switzerland to Marlborough.

The perfect getaway for culinary enthusiasts, guests can not only join daily wine tours, but also feast on a degustation menu, crafted with the perfect wine pairings in mind. The secluded vineyard cottage also provides a hideaway from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

PHOTO: TOURISM NEW ZEALAND

Indulge your inner bookworm at Booklovers B&B

Ms Jane Tolerton is a newspaper reporter turned award-winning author of books such as Convent Girls and 60s Chicks. Since 1999, however, she has added the title of 'B&B lady' to her repertoire, hosting a number of guests in her home-run Bed and Breakfast in Wellington.

You can look forward to sharing conversations with her over a home-cooked breakfast, before heading out to explore the many sights in Wellington, such as the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa and the Circa theatre, or experiencing The Lord Of The Rings walking track located right next door.

PHOTO: TOURISM NEW ZEALAND

Live among alpacas at the Silverstream Alpaca Farmstay

Those looking to get up close and personal with nature will definitely find what they are looking for at the Silverstream Alpaca Farmstay in North Canterbury.

Known for its elite award-winning herd of 200 alpacas chosen from the best genetic lines available in New Zealand, Australia and North America, this is the ideal locale for those looking for a unique stay.

A couple, Mr Kit and Ms Sheryl, have been running it since 2000. Visitors will be able to sleep in one of two luxurious self-contained farmstay cottages complete with modern amenities. The farm tour also allows you to touch the alpacas and take one for a walk.

Located just 10 minutes from Christchurch International Airport and 30 minutes from the Central Business District, Silverstream Alpaca Farmstay is a great base for anyone hoping to explore the city.

PHOTO: TOURISM NEW ZEALAND

Homestay in the Wairarapa

Nestled in an olive grove by the Waiohine River is an idyllic homestay that provides an oasis from the nearby towns of Greytown and Carterton while still being close enough to dining and shopping options.

Visitors are treated each morning to a continental breakfast, before they are invited to head out and explore on one of the bicycles available. A spacious lawn makes the ideal setting for a game of cricket, football or even croquet.

Come sundown, guests can either choose to make their own pizza in a wood-fired oven or indulge in a simple three-course meal.

PHOTO: TOURISM NEW ZEALAND

Embrace nature at the Abel Tasman Lodge

Located just a stone's throw from the Abel Tasman National Park is this range of spacious, private chalets that come fully equipped with all the comforts of home, making a perfect base for travellers hoping for a nature-filled vacation.

Abel Tasman boasts a variety of activities such as kayaking, eco tours, horse riding and even canyoning. The nearby towns of Mapua and Moutere also provide a chance to soak in local culture at the various shops and restaurants.

Hospitality at the lodge is second to none, as hostsJocelyn and Scott Hendry are always on hand to help with any additional ideas or questions. Indeed, the lodge was recently voted number one in New Zealand in the 'Small Hotels' category by TripAdvisor.