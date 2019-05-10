Experience the magic of Dubai during Ramadan

Enjoy the many family-friendly events happening across the city in the UAE.

From whimsical Arabian tents to sumptuous iftar (breaking of fast), Ramadan is a magical time in Dubai.

With cultural activities taking place in its shopping malls, restaurants, hotels and public spaces during the Holy Month, there is no better time to get to know the city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Here are the things to do and places to visit, according to Dubai Tourism.

Learn about Ramadan at the Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding (SMCCU)

Located in Al Fahidi Historical District, SMCCU is a purpose-built cultural centre that offers travellers glimpses into the Emirati way of life. It was set up to educate visitors about Emirati culture, and with its motto Open Doors, Open Minds, everyone is invited to ask questions and participate in discussions.

Tour the Jumeirah Mosque

For six days a week, it welcomes visitors from all walks of life to join the morning tour around Dubai's cultural and religious landmark. Starting at 10am, guests can explore the mosque and learn about the various Islamic rituals, traditions and customs over Arabic coffee and dates.

Indulge in unforgettable iftars

Break fast by joining in an iftar celebratory meal. Discover a delectable array of Emirati food and flavours, including deliciously marinated dishes, sweets and juices.

Beginning at dusk, these generously prepared meals are followed by suhur (pre-dawn meal).

Tuck into a hearty meal with family, friends or even with locals to savour the time-honoured flavours of Dubai's cuisine, from the Palace Downtown Dubai, Atlantis The Palm and La Mer to the Arabian desert.

First-timers to Dubai should check out SMCCU's Ramadan Iftar Programme hosted in the courtyard of a 19th-century windtower house.

Get arty at Alserkal Avenue

Running from May to June, Dubai's contemporary arts hub will present a variety of family- and couple-friendly activities and workshops, like board game nights, suhur strolls, Tawlet iftars, film festival screenings, a children's camp and meditation sessions with House of Pause.

Shop till you drop at Dubai Summer Surprises

With summer on the horizon, the entire city is gearing up for Dubai Summer Surprises, an extensive festival of entertainment and shopping.

From June 21 to Aug 3, a plethora of incredible discounts and offers at key retail destinations and entertainment spots like The Dubai Mall and Mall Of The Emirates ensure visitors can always bag a bargain.

Kids can also enjoy live concerts, fireworks and special offers at Dubai's world-class waterparks and theme parks that are never short on uninterrupted fun.

* From now to Aug 31, Emirates passengers can enjoy special benefits and discounts of up to 50 per cent off in more than 500 leisure and retail outlet locations across the UAE by simply presenting their Emirates boarding pass and a valid form of identification at any of the participating outlets. Notable perks include discounts on admission tickets to Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo, KidZania and La Perle By Dragone and savings on massage and spa treatments at premium hotel chains such as DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Dubai and Wyndham Dubai Marina.