Experience standout stays across the globe

If you are part of the growing number of global travellers who want to book a stay in an alternative accommodation type in 2019, travel website Booking.com has identified five standout cities that have proved increasingly popular for one-of-a-kind lodging over the last year.

Here is where you can experience destinations like Naples, Ubud, Gdansk, Porto and Marrakesh in a more authentic and adventurous way.

NAPLES, ITALY

For those who do not want to choose between adventure and historic tranquillity on their next vacation, the city of Naples is the perfect solution.

Located in the breathtaking south of Italy, it is known for its volcanic energy, with still-active Mount Vesuvius nearby.

From feeling like royalty during a visit of Palazzo Reale, located just opposite the famous Piazza del Plebiscito, to the bustling shopping venues and vibrant restaurant scene, Naples will never cease to amaze.

Where to stay Bed and breakfast B&B da Mimi, positioned a short walk from the historic centre of Naples, boasts a scenic and central location. Its tastefully decorated rooms ooze a unique mix of modern and romantic features, making it the perfect place to stay for couples.

UBUD, INDONESIA

The cultural capital of the Indonesian island of Bali provides never-ending variation. The place is known for its traditional crafts and cultural dances as well as the surrounding rainforest. You will find an abundance of rice paddies, Hindu temples and shrines, some of Bali's most famous landscapes and landmarks.

Where to stay Villas are one of the accommodation types that will see the highest increase in demand this year. Get ahead of the crowd by booking a stay at The Kalangan. After a day exploring, travellers can reflect in the property's peaceful garden or have any hiking-related pains massaged away in a nearby spa.

GDANSK, POLAND

Perfect for the art, history and culture-loving traveller, the vibrant and colourful port city is the ideal location for a weekend trip. Located on the Baltic coast of Poland, its attractions like Long Market and Neptune Fountain are a must-visit.

Where to stay With apartments being one of the top accommodation types that global travellers plan to book this year, follow this trend with a stay at Sweet Suite in the Old Town district of Gdansk. Featuring beautiful interior design throughout, this chic abode is walking distance to all of the city's main attractions.

PORTO, PORTUGAL

Often overshadowed by the country's capital Lisbon, the coastal city of Porto in the north-west of Portugal is not to be missed. Stroll through the medieval Ribeira district, along the narrow cobbled streets winding past merchants' houses, have a glass of port in one of the countless cafes and let Porto's charm cast its spell on you.

Where to stay Live like a local with home-style accommodation Trait House. It is surrounded by authentic restaurants and bars, and has retained its original 19th-century facade while simultaneously showcasing a modern decor.

MARRAKESH, MOROCCO

Marrakesh, located in western Morocco, is home to some of the world's most exquisite mosques, palaces and lush gardens. Let its unique atmosphere entice you as you stroll through the Majorelle Garden, with its exotic plants and fountains. Following this up with a trip to the city's majestic souk, where traditional textiles, jewellery and pottery are sold.

Where to stay Among the fastest-growing categories for accommodation are luxury tents, capsule pods and riads. If a combination of luxury, elegance and culture sounds like a dream, look no further than Riad Timel. Located a short walk from Jemaa el-Fnaa Square, it is perfect for absorbing the local culture and relaxing after a long day of shopping and exploring.