Explore Surabaya, North Bali in style on Genting Dream

The rope course ends with a zipline above the ocean

Get into a tropical state of mind while you are on board Asian luxury cruise line Dream Cruises' Genting Dream.

The huge ship looks like fun, with its vibrant and colourful exterior, and travellers of every age can expect double the excitement inside.

The 18-deck ship with 1,674 staterooms provides everything from entertainment and fine dining to boutiques and bespoke experiences.

Thrill seekers looking for an adrenaline rush will enjoy the ropes course that ends with a 35m zipline above the ocean.

If you are afraid of heights though, taking in the fantastic view overlooking the sea while feeling the breeze can make it worthwhile.

But if you do not find that challenging enough, you can scale the outdoor rock climbing wall next to the zipline course.

While families spend their day at Genting Dream's waterslide park, seniors can live it up at the casino.

And what is a cruise without feasting?

The five-night, six-day Indonesia itinerary that I took in July also offered a special culinary experience.

An omakase dinner serving homegrown cuisine from yesteryear was curated by retired food columnist Ah Lun, who proved popular among older guests, with meet-and-greet opportunities.

There was also a cooking demonstration by Genting Dream chefs and Ah Lun's presentation of various mouthwatering dishes such as the Pan-Seared Jumbo Prawn with Tangy Chef Specialty Sauce, Old Time Trolley Cart Noodles and Grandma Bubur Cha Cha.

The activities don't stop when night falls.

Be entertained by various award-winning productions in the Zodiac Theatre or check out both the in-house Zouk and Zouk Beach Club for a whole new clubbing experience.

And for those interested in the workings and technicalities of the ship, there is a bridge tour that allows you special access to restricted areas and even the onboard helipad and an opportunity to meet the crew.

What made the Genting Dream voyage even more memorable was the wide range of shore excursions available during the port stays, with ours being Surabaya and North Bali.

With offerings ranging from cultural tours and nature hikes to shopping and photo stops, you will be spoilt for choice.

SURABAYA

This is a bustling yet usually underrated travel destination. I opted for the Sparkling Surabaya tour which took me around the port city to check out various cultural sites and places of heritage.

Tobacco museum The House Of Sampoerna's Dutch colonial-style architecture caught my eye.

We also visited Jagat Karana Temple, the second biggest Hindu temple in East Java, where we were welcomed by a fascinating cultural dance. The Heroes Monument, a towering structure, also made for a great photo op.

The tour ended with a shopping spree as we explored the biggest mall Tunjungan Plaza Surabaya and Surabaya's traditional food market.

I had expected a more authentic open-air experience for the latter, where stalls lined the streets, but the local food sold in air-conditioned stores also made for great snacks and souvenirs to bring home.

NORTH BALI

From Surabaya, Genting Dream took us to North Bali, an area usually less explored yet no less impressive.

The pristine beaches, stunning landscapes and majestic mountain views, plus warm Balinese hospitality, make for a beautiful and quiet retreat.

North Bali is also known for dolphin-watching tours and scuba-diving.

If you are looking for a splashing good time under the sun, the water sports at Lovina Beach will appeal.

Besides the usual banana boat rides and paragliding, Krisna Water Sports offers different types of inflatables so more people can join in on the speedy ride across the waters.

And get ready to also grapple with your shopping bags by the end of the tour at the Krisna Oleh Oleh mall, where you will find all your tropical necessities and unique handcrafted Bali souvenirs.

From now till Nov 6, enjoy a one-for-one promotion on Genting Dream, with the second guest for each cabin enjoying free base fare, excluding port charges and gratuities. Citi card members will also receive a further $200 off for each cabin booked.