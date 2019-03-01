Fall in love with Sydney: Best places to see autumn leaves in New South Wales

Some of the best months to visit Sydney is in the fall, where warm days meet mild nights and, at times, all you need is a light sweater in the evenings.

Just before winter rolls around, catch the autumn leaves in full bloom around late April to mid-May.

Here are the five best places to snap your shot for the 'gram, according to Destination New South Wales.

CENTENNIAL PARK

Once described by colonial Australian politician Sir Henry Parkes as "one of the grandest adornments of Australia", the Centennial Park - open from 6.30am to 5.30pm - is inspired by the Victorian era, with vast open gardens, broad parklands and statues dotting the greenery.

Lots of empty benches and a view of the setting sun from the lake make it a leisurely place to enjoy the autumn leaves.

If you are looking for more to do, the Centennial Parklands Equestrian Centre right next door lets you try horse-riding through the park.

AUBURN BOTANIC GARDENS

A mere 20 minutes from the central business district and a lesser-known hideout to get your maple leaves fix, the Auburn Botanic Gardens - open from 9am to 5pm - lights up with the Autumn Colours Festival that happens every late May.

With enchanted mazes, fairy face painters and even a guided walking tour through the Japanese gardens, you will be spoilt for choice and lingering to stay longer.

ROYAL BOTANIC GARDEN

Australia's oldest botanic garden is also flooded with leafy pathways filled with plentiful reds, oranges and yellows come autumn. Throughout the year, there is a lot to see too, with seasonal tours of the featured plants in the garden and guided tours such as the Royal Botanic Garden's aboriginal heritage tour, which gives you the chance to hear stories about the Cadigal people.

Travelling here is a breeze too, with easy access via buses and trains around the city centre.

ORANGE

Lauded as the "colour city" thanks to its vivid sights and golden poplars, Orange is the place to be for streets of ash, oak and maple. Every autumn, swathes of gold and bronze poplars line the streets. An excellent food and wine centre with a thriving gourmet restaurant scene as well, do not miss out on the chance to go on a wine tour while you are there.

Orange is easily accessible via a daily train service or a comfortable 3½-hour drive from Sydney.

BLUE MOUNTAINS BOTANIC GARDEN

Located on Mount Tomah, it is one of the best getaway spots to soak in all the maples. If you are driving up, be sure to check out Leura, Wentworth Falls and Mount Wilson. These are the spots to hit, although on Blue Mountains itself, it is hard to miss the chance to see autumn foliage around each corner during its peak month of May.

Best of all, this must-visit for capturing fall colours is only a 1½-hour drive from Sydney.