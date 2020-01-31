Fall in love with these romantic South-east Asian retreats

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, you do not have to travel far to celebrate the season of love.

Jet off to neighbouring countries and create lasting memories with your special someone with these Romantic Retreat packages from YTL Hotels properties that are perfect for couples.

THE RITZ-CARLTON, KOH SAMUI (FROM $590 A NIGHT)

Nestled in the embrace of a private sun-kissed bay, the resort is surrounded by oceanfront beauty and offers the Songkran Shower, its signature pre-spa ritual inspired by the annual Songkran festival involving the joyful throwing of water as a prelude to selected spa treatments.

Under the Share The Love package (minimum two-night stay), reserve a Garden Suite or Tropical Pool Villa and receive a guaranteed upgrade at the time of booking to a Select Terrace Suite or Exclusive Pool Villa.

You can also enjoy a complimentary bottle of sparkling wine upon arrival, a spa treatment for two and dinner for two at selected restaurants.

SPA VILLAGE RESORT TEMBOK, BALI (FROM $280 A NIGHT)

This unique Bali escape is tucked away at the tip of the island's northern coast and is exposed to dramatic landscapes of soaring peaks that sweep down across grassy lowlands to the black volcanic sand that kiss the blue of the Bali Sea.

Its Romantic Retreat package includes a 50-minute spa treatment for two for every night of stay, starlight gazing and daily scheduled activities from cooking classes to fitness circuits and hatha yoga.

PANGKOR LAUT RESORT, PERAK (FROM $349 A NIGHT)

Nestled amid an ancient rainforest on a private island fringed by white sandy beaches and emerald waters, the resort boasts wooden buildings that blend into the forest, walls that curve around foliage and roofs that open up to allow trees to continue on their journey to the sky.

The resort also features amazing spa rituals that extol the healing culture of the region.

The Romantic Retreat package includes a 50-minute couple's massage, sunset cruise for two and candlelight dinner for two at Fisherman's Cove.

TANJONG JARA RESORT, TERENGGANU (FROM $309 A NIGHT)

Facing a crescent-shaped beach of golden sand, shaded by tall palms rustling in the breeze with views of the turquoise sea, this resort is attended to by people steeped in traditions as timeless as Terengganu itself.

Located on the pristine east coast of Peninsular Malaysia, explore a sanctuary of luxury and well-being steeped in age-old Malay traditions.

Designed to reflect the elegance of 17th-century Malay palaces, this tranquil resort offers a taste of the region's spirit and its rich natural heritage.

It also features an award-winning spa village that houses programmes for relaxation and stress relief based on traditional healing methods.

The special package includes a 50-minute couple's massage for every night of stay, the Jara Hill Walk with a resident naturalist and the Kampong Sucimurni Lifestyle (available every Saturday).

GAYA ISLAND RESORT, KOTA KINABALU (FROM $355 A NIGHT)

Tucked amid protected mangroves, sheltered coral reefs and curled around the pristine sandy coast of Malohom Bay rests this beachfront resort.

It blends harmoniously with the natural environment and features a collection of hillside villas with views that range from mangrove forests and the surrounding canopy to the outline of Mount Kinabalu.

Opt for the Villa & Fabulous Breakfast package at this spa resort, which boasts wellness programmes that reflect the cultural healing traditions of Sabah's many indigenous peoples, from the specialised rice scrubs and masques of the Kadazan-Dusun to the age-old practices of the Bajau sea nomads.

CAMERON HIGHLANDS RESORT, PAHANG (FROM $214 A NIGHT)

Set 1,500m above sea level in a forested mountainscape, this resort was built as a long extension from an existing 1930s cottage.

The resort promises splendour, romance and nostalgia, where interiors hark back to its grand colonial heritage with tall French doors, timber-beamed ceilings and plantation shutters combined with the colours and textures of Jim Thompson's famed Asian silks.

Couples get to indulge in Cameron Highlands Spa Village, a haven for relaxation and rejuvenation where tea is the foundation of the experience.

The award-winning wellness centre features healing therapies based on produce from the surrounding jungles and ancient tea rituals combined with knowledge drawn from the Orang Asli (Malaysian aboriginals).

Its Romantic Retreat package includes a 50-minute couple's massage, English afternoon tea for two in the Jim Thompson Tea Room, candlelight dinner for two and Jim Thompson Mystery Trail with a resident naturalist.