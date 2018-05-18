Family-friendly activities in Tasmania for that perfect family holiday

While some may deem Tasmania as a paradise for grown-ups due to its award-winning wineries, breweries and top-notch eateries, the small island state off Australia's southern coast also has stunning natural landscapes, incredible wildlife and many family-themed attractions.

With the school holidays around the corner, all this makes the Apple Isle an ideal destination for parents and kids to create lasting memories.

BONORONG WILDLIFE SANCTUARY

Get up close and personal with the animals at Bonorong wildlife sanctuary. PHOTOS: TOURISM TASMANIA

If your kids enjoy getting up close to animals, then this is a must-visit place, located about 30 minutes north of Hobart.

There, you can pet and feed a number of animals, including kangaroos, koalas, tawny frogmouths and Tasmanian Devils.

Bonorong is a social enterprise run by people working to protect species that are extinct in other parts of Australia. All funds generated through the sanctuary are channelled towards programmes dealing with problems affecting the surrounding environment and communities.

TASMAZIA & THE VILLAGE OF LOWER CRACKPOT

Located in the heart of Tasmania's Cradle Mountain, this offbeat theme park features one of the world's largest maze complexes and offers eight different magical mazes to lose yourself in.

Waiting at the end of the mazes is the Village of Lower Crackpot, a quaint whimsical miniature village built to one-fifth scale. Spend the afternoon exploring the Embassy Gardens, with model buildings and icons representing more than 40 countries around the world.

HOLLYBANK TREETOPS ADVENTURE

Zip through the eucalyptus forest at Hollybank Treetops Adventure. PHOTOS: TOURISM TASMANIA

One of Tasmania's most exciting attractions which can be enjoyed by both adults and children, this adventure park is just a 20-minute drive from Launceston. You get a chance to have a close-up view of the breathtaking eucalyptus forest and its surroundings with a series of zip lines that allow you to go from tree to tree.

Zip around at an average of 20m above ground level, with the longest individual section of zip line roughly 100m-long and the tallest point reaching almost 50m off the ground.

PLATYPUS HOUSE & SEAHORSE WORLD

Learn all about the platypus at the Platypus House. PHOTOS: TOURISM TASMANIA

As the only two kinds of monotremes left on the planet today, the Tasmanian platypuses and echidnas are animals that cannot be found anywhere else in the world.

Sitting on the Tamar River, just 45 minutes from Launceston or Devonport, Platypus House offers visitors the opportunity to marvel at these spectacular egg-laying mammals in daylight conditions within an indoor setting.

Do check out Seahorse World opposite the centre and be mesmerised by the delicately beautiful seahorses and sea dragons.

STONESTHROW LAUNCESTON

Have fun feeding the lambs. PHOTOS: TOURISM TASMANIA

Located in Norwood, Stonesthrow gives visitors some of the most picturesque views in Launceston, featuring a farm with animal encounters, walking trails around the lakes and bushland, and a wetland reserve.

At Stonesthrow, which is owned by a family with a rich history in premium Tasmanian food production, guests will also get to buy farm fresh produce used in the café and house-made products such as sourdough and jams.

HILLWOOD BERRY FARM

Pick strawberries at Hillwood Berry Farm. PHOTOS: TOURISM TASMANIA

An iconic, family-run establishment located in scenic Tamar Valley, Hillwood Berry Farm is 15 minutes from Launceston.

Spend a nice summer afternoon picking strawberries, raspberries, loganberries, blackberries and currants. Then reward yourself by relaxing in their café and sample the finest fresh berries, fruit wines, vinegars and jams. Non-pickers can head for the farm shop to take home ready-picked punnets.