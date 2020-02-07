Family fun awaits at Fiji's top child-friendly resorts

With the March school holidays approaching, bond with your family over a vacation in an island paradise far away from the crowds.

According to Fiji Airways, here are some top family-friendly luxury resorts accessible via direct flights from Singapore to Fiji.

RADISSON BLU RESORT FIJI

Known as one of Nadi's top luxury resorts, the Radisson Blu captivates travellers both young and old the moment they enter the eclectic property.

Of note are its two-bedroom suites comprising a one-bedroom suite plus a guest room, as well as common living areas that are great for coming together as a family.

JEAN-MICHEL COUSTEAU RESORT FIJI

Overlooking the Savusavu Bay, the resort is the epitome of beauty, luxury and comfort.

It offers a complimentary award-winning children's Bula Club, which provides fun and engaging activities for children from toddlers to 12-year-olds.

The Bula Club facilities include pools, trampolines and zip lines. It also offers educational activities including a junior chef programme where older children can visit the resort's organic garden to learn farm-to-plate concepts and other aspects of organic farming such as composting.

SHERATON RESORT & SPA, TOKORIKI ISLAND

Sheraton Tokoriki allows parents to truly unwind by offering comprehensive day and night childcare programmes. The Lailai Kids Club emphasises exploration and creativity, and infuses all its activities with Fijian traditions so that children are really able to learn about Fiji and its rich culture.

The resort also has family-friendly accommodation options such as interconnecting Island Breeze rooms and the spacious and well-equipped family suite.

CASTAWAY ISLAND FIJI

Placing third in TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice Awards Top 10 Hotels in Fiji in 2019, the resort is well-known for its ability to balance a luxurious ambience with family-friendly amenities. In addition to Kids Club activities, it is a great option for larger families, offering family bures (bungalows), which can comfortably accommodate up to 10 guests.

SHANGRI-LA FIJIAN

RESORT & SPA

Nestled on a 44ha private island, the enchanting tropical gem boasts an extensive range of activities from guided snorkel safaris to parasailing, kayaking, beach volleyball and game fishing.

Shangri-La also recently announced that children under the age of six can enjoy buffet meals at no extra cost at the all-day dining venue when accompanied by a paying adult.

OUTRIGGER FIJI BEACH RESORT

Located off the western side of the main island of Viti Levu, this is one of Fiji's most popular luxury resorts offering top-notch service and experiences.

The Outrigger's Kids Club is sure to keep young children entertained with fun activities including traditional Fijian games, while the impressive range of teen activity programmes such as the Sigatoka Sand Dunes tour promises to take older children on an adventure of a lifetime. Best of all, children aged 12 and under get complimentary meals daily.

PLANTATION ISLAND RESORT

Located on Malolo LaiLai island, this is a short boat ride away from Nadi International Airport, making it a convenient option for families with young children. The resort's Coconut Kids Club offers a wide variety of activities throughout the day for endless fun. Parents travelling with children under three can also rest easy knowing the resort is fully-equipped with a children's creche centre and an affordable babysitting service.

INTERCONTINENTAL FIJI GOLF RESORT & SPA

Children are entertained at Planet Trekkers, the picturesque resort at Natadola Bay's signature children's club, while teenagers can try adrenaline-pumping activities such as beach football and touch rugby. It also offers a nanny service and complimentary children's meals at its Sanasana Restaurant.