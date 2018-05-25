Family fun awaits with multi-generational tours on the rise

See marine iguanas in the Galapagos and reindeer in Finland (above).

See marine iguanas (above) in the Galapagos and reindeer in Finland.

With the school holidays around the corner, more extended families are planning trips of a lifetime together.

Luxury travel company Jacada Travel, which creates private bespoke tours, has seen a 28 per cent increase year-on-year in the number of multi-generational travellers who are eyeing not just short getaways, but longer sojourns in far-flung bucket-list destinations.

According to Mr Alex Malcolm, who founded Jacada Travel 10 years ago, requests for such itineraries that include those in their 60s and above, their children and the grandchildren are on the rise.

He added: "As people get more pressed for time, they are no longer just using their holidays to get away and explore on their own, but also to connect with the entire family."

But multi-generational trips can be challenging, said Mr Malcolm, as planning requires in-depth research.

He recommends leaving matters to travel experts who are familiar with the country and can also make contingency plans should itineraries be disrupted unexpectedly.

Here is a round-up of inspirational adventures for the entire family.

A GALAPAGOS FAMILY ADVENTURE

The Galapagos have been hailed as one of the most family-friendly destinations for multi-generational travel, and an itinerary can be designed for the family to experience every angle of this archipelago in the Pacific Ocean and spend quality time together.

Creatures such as the famous giant Galapagos tortoises, blue-footed boobies, flightless cormorants and marine iguanas can be seen.

This trip of a lifetime will include a four-night cruise, hopping between the islands, snorkelling off pristine beaches and interacting with marine wildlife.

KOMODO NATIONAL PARK IN INDONESIA

When it comes to sailing trips, an expedition around Komodo National Park aboard a private phinisi, a traditional Indonesian two-masted sailing ship, is hard to beat.

Spend five nights exploring this magical landscape, stopping to swim through clear warm waters or dive to see marine life.

Trek up the cliffs at Padar island for a sunrise view of the pink, white and black volcanic beaches that dot Nusa Tenggara.

Others can snooze on the private yacht or have a breakfast picnic on the beach. Of course, you will get the chance to interact withKomodo dragons too.

FINNISH FUN

Finland can be the perfect destination for a family holiday.

The more adventurous can try their hand at outdoor activities, such as snowmobiling or dog-sledding, while those who like to take life a little slower can settle down for an afternoon of ice fishing.

Visit a reindeer farm in Muotka and learn about Sami culture and what goes into taking care of the gentle creatures.

Explore the different attractions that appeal to the diverse interests and ages in your group in Helsinki.

The city is a hive of culture, so plan on viewing art and shopping for Finnish goods in the famous Design District and dine at one of its edgy restaurants.

History buffs will love taking in monuments such as the National Museum of Finland (set in a neo-mediaeval castle), where one can learn about the unique ties between Finland and Russia.

Nature lovers will love the boundless activities the city can offer, from wandering around the Viikki Arboretum forest or taking dips in nearby icy lakes, just outside the city centre.

FAMILY SAFARI EXPLORER TO SOUTH AFRICA

A wildlife adventure awaits in the Madikwe Game Reserve and the Kalahari, both specifically designed for families of all ages.

Boasting wildlife wonders - such as elephants, rhinos, cheetahs, leopards, lions and cape hunting dogs - you will experience each and every one of these exotic animals while travelling through a series of unique terrains.

Selecting only the very best safari reserves and choosing lodges that accommodate families best, this safari escapade will surely be an all-time favourite.