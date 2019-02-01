Family holidays inspired by the Year of the Pig

Visit the US East Coast cities of Washington, New York, Philadelphia and Boston on Trafalgar's Pilgrims and Patriots family experience.

(Above) Be a gladiator for the day in Rome.

As the curtain rises on the Year of the Pig next week, family comes first and fun a close second during the season of celebration.

Blessed with good fortune and a love of life according to the Chinese zodiac, the pig's family-loving spirit is the inspiration you need to start planning that long-awaited vacation with your loved ones .

Holiday tour operator Trafalgar has curated eight family holiday hotspots perfect for carefree adventures and fun times.

ROME

Delve into history - this time, leave your textbooks behind and experience one of the birthplaces of Western civilisation first-hand for some real-life learning. Experience centuries of history and culture as you tour the Vatican museums and Ancient Rome.

Experience highlights like becoming a gladiator for the day, followed by a hands-on lesson on how to make Italian pizza.

LONDON

Shrug off your Muggle mantle and come face to face with Harry Potter's London when you embark on Trafalgar's Castles and Kilts trip. From the memorable to make-believe, the city captivates all ages.

Descend into the dark depths of the London Dungeon, take a spin on the London Eye or watch the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace.

Get ready for a regal time in the British capital, then journey to Oxford, Bath, Edinburgh and Liverpool.

IRELAND

There is no pot at the end of the rainbow, but you might find Ireland's lucky little people at the end of it. Families embarking on Trafalgar's newest family trip, Shamrocks and Leprechauns, will visit the home of the last remaining leprechauns.

They will also head to Winterfell Castle to play-act their own Game Of Thrones and walk in the footsteps of the mythical hunter-warrior Finn MacCool at the Giant's Causeway.

MONTANA

Channel your inner cowboy and cowgirl in Big Sky Country.

Stay overnight in a real Montana ranch experiencing first-hand what life was once like in America's Wild West era.

On Trafalgar's Wild West, Cowboys and Buffalos experience, families get to spend the day horseback riding, fly fishing or sleigh riding out in glorious nature.

For guests heading out "west" on selected itineraries, there is also an opportunity to meet Native American Stephen Yellowhawk, who delights in sharing the traditions and history of his tribe through song and dance.

COSTA RICA

A natural wonderland for families who love the outdoors, Costa Rica's exquisite landscapes allow travellers of all ages to get up close with local birds and wildlife, as well as see cloud forests and volcanoes all in one day.

Walk along the Arenal Hanging Bridges, glide through a lowland rainforest and learn about the turtles that nest in Tortuguero.

VENICE

It may have a reputation for being a city of romance, but it is also one of entertainment, playing host to the spectacular annual Carnevale every year.

A visit to Venice would not be complete without an opportunity to cruise by private launch on its canals. You will also see first-hand the tradition of glassblowing on the island of Giudecca and given an opportunity to craft your own Carnevale masks.

EAST COAST OF THE US

What could be more fun than learning how to make your own chocolate bar? How about delving into the underground world of the Central Intelligence Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the KGB?

There is something for every interest and age when you visit the East Coast cities of Washington, New York, Philadelphia and Boston on Trafalgar's Pilgrims and Patriots family experience. A firm favourite is the thrilling speedboat ride on the Hudson River with close-up views of the Statue of Liberty in New York.

WALES

King or queen for a day? Your inner pig is going to delight in being the centre of attention at a 13th-century castle in North Wales.

This addition to Trafalgar's Castles and Kilts itinerary sees guests stay overnight in Ruthin Castle, a castle-turned-hotel surrounded by acres of parkland and a moat which protected it for centuries against invading armies.

