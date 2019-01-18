Fly high with these travel deals

SCOOT

Continuing with its Asia expansion plans, the homegrown low-cost airline will spread its wings in India, with the addition of three new cities - Coimbatore, Trivandrum and Visakhapatnam.

Flights to Trivandrum (fives times weekly) commence on May 7, while those to Coimbatore (five times weekly) and Visakhapatnam (three times weekly) start from Oct 27.

To celebrate the new routes, Scoot has a sale from now to Jan 22 on the FlyScoot website for flights to its India cities, including Trivandrum, Coimbatore, Visakhapatnam, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Lucknow and Tiruchirappalli.

One-way promotional fares are up for grabs from as low as $109 for Economy FLY and $209 for ScootBiz.

BANYAN TREE HOTELS & RESORTS

The local hospitality group's beachfront resort, Angsana Bintan, has debuted the Rangers' Club, a new programme centred on outdoor exploration and adventure for children aged four to 11 years old.

Replacing the existing Kids' Club, it aims to immerse kids in an educational adventure which will enhance their overall development and communication skills, and encourages them to develop an appreciation of nature by involving them in a multi-sensory tour of Angsana Bintan's organic farm, observing animal habitats on a forest trail and creating handiwork from scavenged natural materials.

Angsana Bintan's current Live For Family package (from $300++), available until March 31, allows kids to stay, eat and play for free.