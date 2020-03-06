Fly to the Philippines for as low as $89 on Cebu Pacific

Continuing its Super Seat Fest this month, the Philippines’ leading carrier Cebu Pacific is commemorating International Women’s Day with a seat sale, encouraging travellers to celebrate the amazing women in their lives with a relaxing getaway to the Philippines.

From March 6 till 12, all flights from Singapore to the Philippines are on sale for as low as $89 all-in, with a travel period of March 20 to June 30.

In addition to the promotional fares, travellers can also purchase the CEB Flexi add-on, which allows them to rebook their travels up to two times at no additional cost.

Home to award-winning islands, a rich cultural and culinary heritage and bustling cities, the Philippines offers a diverse array of activities perfect for a summer getaway.

Grab your girlfriends and party it up in Manila, truly a city that never sleeps, with clubs and bars crowded almost every night of the week at pocket-friendly prices.

Alternatively, chill out in Boracay, Southeast Asia’s very own Maldives, known for both its tranquillity and nightlife.

A truly all-in-one island, there is a little something for everyone, making it the perfect destination for you and all your besties.

Nothing bonds the group quite like sky cycling 18m above the ground in Davao.

With stunning landscapes and adrenaline-filled activities, getting a photo with your besties while sky cycling will definitely be the ultimate #squadgoal.

Lastly, consider island-hopping in Iloilo’s Islas de Gigantes and explore Cabugao Gamay Island, Bantigue Island and Pawikan Cave.

Have a relaxing stroll on soft white sand, take a relaxing dip in the emerald-green waters of Tangke Salt Water Lagoon or embark on a short climb to the top of the rock formation at Cabugao Gamay Island for a panoramic view of sun, sand and sea.

