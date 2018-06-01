Foodie family fun in Osaka this June holiday

For the June holiday, take a break to bond with loved ones over Japanese food in Osaka.

Leading vacation rental company HomeAway recommends Osaka's top eats and vacation homes for families to plan their food adventures.

GO ON A FOOD TRAIL AROUND CHUO-KU

In Osaka's Chuo-ku, hit up Kuromon Ichiba Market, the marketplace for chefs to get the freshest ingredients, especially seafood.

You can even try some of the produce on the spot.

Yakiniku (Japanese BBQ) and okonomiyaki (Japanese savoury pancakes) are popular dishes in Osaka, and there are plenty of food stalls in Chuo-ku serving up these local specialities.

In the heart of Osaka's prime food district lies the iconic Dotonbori, with its bright neon signs and quintessentially Osaka street food.

SATISFY YOUR CRAVINGS AT OSAKA STATION CITY

Tough to satisfy everyone when travelling in large groups?

Osaka Station City has enough variety to keep everyone happy.

The railway station, with its iconic gold and silver clocks, is a huge complex that showcases Osaka's food offerings all in one place.

Indulge in teppanyaki and world-famous sukiyaki, or wander around the food halls for your very own buffet spread.

The complex is always bustling with interesting activities such as potato digging and many shopping options to keep everyone entertained.

INDULGE IN SWEET TREATS AT OSAKA CASTLE

Transport yourself to ancient Japan with Osaka Castle.

This 16th-century historical treasure makes for a beautiful sight with moats and an abundance of plum, peach and cherry blossom trees.

Learn about Japanese history and culture in the castle museum, and bond over sweet treats like shaved ice, takoyaki and soft serve ice cream as a family.