Forget going overseas with a staycation at RWS

(Above) The delectable glacier toothfish offering from the top-notch Osia Steak and Seafood Grill.

(Above) The modern and pleasing deluxe room at Hotel Michael.

(Above) Well-loved characters and an array of fun rides await visitors at Universal Studios Singapore.

The restrictions on travel because of the Covid-19 pandemic has led to many holidaymakers pining for their next getaway.

But it also gives Singaporeans the chance to explore local attractions such as Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), which offers a wide range of activities paired with a luxurious stay.

There are four specially curated staycation packages designed to suit everyone - from families to couples.

Families can consider the Indulgent Wonder or Indulgent Fun packages, both of which are bundled with child-friendly attractions such as S.E.A. Aquarium or Universal Studios Singapore (USS).

One of the hotels featured in the packages is Hotel Michael, a tribute to renowned American architect and designer Michael Graves.

The 464-room hotel has a gallery-like ambience with its mural-adorned walls and artistic furnishings.

It also boasts a variety of room types - from deluxe rooms to presidential suites.

At the deluxe premium twin room I recently stayed in, I was greeted by a picturesque view of the resort island against the backdrop of the iconic cable cars.

The luxury is also evident in the spacious en suite bathroom with a mini LCD TV, large vanity area and walk-in wardrobe.

SAFETY

Perhaps of utmost concern to guests these days is the fact that as with all other hotels at RWS, sanitised rooms are marked with a safety seal, and the air is purified and disinfected.

It is also convenient to have RWS' attractions at your doorstep, with USS and the S.E.A. Aquarium about a five-minute walk away.

USS offers both heart-stopping rides, such as the famous Battlestar Galactica duelling roller coasters, as well as child-friendly ones.

For those who want to get close to nature, the aquarium is home to more than 100,000 marine animals including manta rays and giant moray eels.

I was hesitant to visit such attractions during a pandemic, but the stringent safe distancing practices - such as alternate row seating on rides at USS and floor markers at all viewing areas at the aquarium - put me at ease.

There are also safe distancing ambassadors around, while hand sanitisers are widely available.

And what is a staycay without a feast? I ended the day with a meal at Osia Steak and Seafood Grill, one of RWS' signature award-winning restaurants.

It is famed for its meats sourced from Australia, but what stole the show was the foie gras and toothfish.

The foie gras is pan-seared before being dusted with polenta crumbs, giving it a crisp and fragrant exterior, and the richness of the dish is well accompanied with orange chutney and cream.

The glacier toothfish is native to Australia and is one of the restaurant's popular dishes.

The flavour of the tender fish is enhanced with sweet potato puree, miso and sesame espuma, paired with a perfectly braised daikon.

Although I was only at a resort island just a quick car ride from the mainland, I left feeling well rested and satisfied - no different from an overseas vacation.

Getaway deals

Resorts World Sentosa's Indulgent Wonder, Indulgent Fun and Indulgent Bliss packages come with a one-night stay in a deluxe room with breakfast for two. The promotion ends on Aug 31 but the packages are valid for use until Oct 16.

To enjoy Mastercard discounts, bookings have to be made by Aug 16. Terms and conditions apply.

Visit www.rwsentosa.com/indulgence for more details.

Indulgent Wonder

Two S.E.A. Aquarium adult tickets

$50 food and beverage (F&B) credits

Prices start from $328 at Hotel Michael and $378 at Equarius Hotel

Indulgent Fun

Two USS adult tickets

$50 F&B credits

Prices start from $398 at Hotel Michael and $448 at Equarius Hotel

Indulgent Bliss

$100 F&B credits

A bottle of Prosecco at Osia Steak and Seafood Grill (valid for dine-in during dinner)

Prices start from $368 at Hotel Michael and $418 at Equarius Hotel

Indulgent Luxury

One night stay at Equarius Hotel (suite) or Beach Villas (one-bedroom villa), and breakfast for two adults

$200 F&B credits

A bottle of premium wine at Osia Steak and Seafood Grill (valid for dine-in during dinner)

One-way limousine transfer

Prices start from $888 at Equarius Hotel and $908 at Beach Villas