'Fresh air' getaways that urbanites need in 2018

Living in large cities has its health drawbacks. The World Health Organisation recently announced that air pollution is the greatest environmental risk to human health. Its report states that nine out of 10 people in the world breathe polluted air.

With staggering statistics like this, here are some 'fresh air destinations' to visit this year to give those lungs a break, according to Toronto and Hong Kong-based travel company Bannikin Travel & Tourism.

GREENLAND

Staying in a safari-style camp at the edge of Greenland's ice sheet via Natural Habitat Adventures is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Look out for bears in Finland's forests PHOTO: WILDERNESS IRELAND

And it can be the perfect solution for those who really want to disconnect from urban life.

Experience the local people and culture of East Greenland, and explore the pristine wilderness of the country.

The proximity of icebergs floating by the safari camp conjures a fresh blast of Nordic air so pure that your lungs will thank you.

IRELAND

Ireland has voted to become the first country to completely remove public funding for fossil fuel use, which is a great reason to visit the Emerald Isle.

To get the most of the natural air flowing off the Atlantic, consider hiking through the Burren and Aran Islands with Wilderness Ireland.

The combination of rocky limestone sights and untainted ocean breeze will do wonders for the mind, body and soul.

FINLAND

The World Health Organisation recently declared that Finland is one of the countries with the cleanest air in the world.

So do your lungs a favour and explore the Finnish wilderness on a journey through Oulanka National Park, a trail filled with fresh spruce forests, cascading waterfalls and rushing white-water rivers, with Exodus Travels.

Karrat Fjord in Canada PHOTO: WILDERNESS IRELAND

Inhale the natural forest air and marvel at 136,000ha of startling landscape, while keeping your eye out for a brown bear or two.

CANADA

Northern Canada is home to many beautiful sights of nature. Sail down Sondre Stromfjord, which has 168km of dramatic scenery, and inhale the crisp, cool and pristine Arctic air.

Visit the Unesco site of Ilulissat (which literally translates to "iceberg") and the site of the Sermeq Kujalleq glacier (the 'mother' of many of the icebergs in the North Atlantic) with Adventure Canada, before exploring Devon Island.

It is the largest uninhabited island in the world, spanning 50,000 sq km in the far north of Canada, filled with glacial valleys and polar caps.