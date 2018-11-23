Genting Dream entertains with Sonio show, Spider-Man activities

Sonio - A Tale of Two Dreams combines acrobatics, music, dance and singing from Ukrainian artists.

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Dream Cruises is scaling new heights at sea.

Hong Kong-based Genting Cruise Lines' launches a dazzling new signature show, Sonio - A Tale of Two Dreams, on board the ship Genting Dream.

Following the success of award-winning production Voyage Of A Lover's Dream, Sonio is the second in the series.

Be prepared to be wowed by the jaw-dropping stunts on display in the revue-type extravaganza that combines acrobatics, music, dance and singing from Ukrainian artists, supported by a creative storyboard on an LED wall boasting the latest visual technology.

Ms Helen Seredich, assistant cruise director of Genting Dream, told The New Paper: "As the person in charge of all activities and entertainment on board the cruise, I believe Sonio will give the audience a magical experience."

As part of its ongoing quest to bring fresh, high-value entertainment acts to guests, Genting Dream will also be paying homage to Marvel superhero Spider-Man in conjunction with the upcoming release of the movie Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.

From now till January, guests can look forward to Spider-Man-themed activities such as a scavenger hunt and rock climbing challenge.

SHEILA MAJID

Veteran Malaysian jazz queen Sheila Majid will also be performing a live concert as part of an exclusive five-night Penang-Phuket-Langkawi-Kuala Lumpur travel package from Jan 27 till Feb 1 (from $468 a person).

On Nov 16, Dream Cruises hosted 90 beneficiaries and volunteers of the Down Syndrome Association on board Genting Dream as part of its ongoing corporate social responsibility initiative across the region.

Mr Michael Goh, Genting Cruise Lines' senior vice-president of international sales, said: "At Genting Cruise Lines, we have always been committed to giving back to the community we serve, especially in the cities where our ships are homeported."

Genting Dream is also now the only ship in Asia granted halal certification by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia.

Mr Thatcher Brown, president of Dream Cruises, added: "Our award-winning Dream Cruises chefs have created for our guests a wide array of halal cuisine, which are available at the dedicated halal buffet section at The Lido, one of Genting Dream's most popular onboard restaurants."