Get into the act with the ringmaster
Here is an exclusive deal for The New Paper readers: The Great Moscow Circus has rolled into town and TNP readers can enjoy a 25 per cent discount on Category A to D tickets for shows on Nov 4 (6.30pm) and Nov 6 (12pm, 4pm and 7.30pm).
In addition, you stand a chance to win upgraded tickets and a money-can't-buy experience.
Join the ringmaster onstage and assist with introducing an act in front of the audience - a truly unique moment where the winner gets to be part of the circus troupe.
You will be notified prior to each show if you are a winner. Simply purchase your tickets online at Sistic (sistic.com.sg) and enter the promo code TNPGMC to enjoy the 25 per cent discount.
